Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Prithvi Shaw’s Rumoured Girlfriend Who Joined Him in Ganesh Festival 2025
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the future of Indian cricket, is back in the spotlight—not for his batting but for his rumoured relationship with social media star Akriti Agarwal. With over 3.3 million Instagram followers and a Bollywood debut in Trimukha, Akriti is fast becoming a household name. The duo recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 together, sparking fresh dating rumours after their viral Mumbai outings. While Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, his century debut for Maharashtra has revived hopes of a comeback. Fans now wonder: will Shaw’s next big innings be on-field or off-field?
1. Prithvi Shaw Sparks Dating Buzz with Akriti Agarwal
Spotted exiting a Mumbai restaurant in matching black outfits, Shaw and Akriti fueled dating rumours. Paparazzi videos went viral instantly, making the alleged couple a trending topic across Instagram and X (Twitter). (Photo Credit - Instagram)
2. Akriti Agarwal Is a Rising Digital Diva
With 3.3 million Instagram followers and a growing YouTube subscriber base of 88K, Akriti Agarwal is more than an influencer—she’s building a crossover into mainstream Bollywood.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
3. Film Debut in Trimukha Boosts Her Stardom
Akriti’s upcoming role in Trimukha is being billed as her Bollywood breakthrough, making her one of the few influencers successfully shifting from social media fame to silver screen stardom.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
4. Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Goes Viral
Prithvi Shaw celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with Akriti, posting pictures beside Lord Ganesha’s idol. Fans quickly flooded the comments with blessings, love notes, and comeback wishes for the cricketer.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
5. From Nidhi Tapadia to Akriti Agarwal
Shaw was previously linked to actress Nidhi Tapadia, whose cryptic posts hinted at heartbreak. With Akriti now in the spotlight, fans believe Shaw has officially moved on from his past romance.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
6. Fans Want Shaw’s Comeback On the Field
Despite trending for his love life, many fans urged Shaw to focus on cricket, with comments like “Bhai, it’s time to comeback”. His future in Indian cricket remains a hot discussion.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
7. IPL 2025 Auction Snub Raised Eyebrows
Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega-auction, despite a base price of ₹75 lakh. Once a mainstay with Delhi Capitals, he now faces pressure to revive his professional career.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
8. Switch from Mumbai to Maharashtra Pays Off
Looking for a fresh start, Shaw switched from Mumbai to Maharashtra in domestic cricket. He announced himself with a century on debut at the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
9. Social Media Chemistry Keeps Fans Hooked
From Shaw’s birthday post for Akriti with a heart emoji to her “My perfect view” comment on his vacation pictures, their Instagram banter continues to fuel relationship rumours.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
10. Shaw’s Story Remains a Mix of Cricket and Controversy
Once tipped as India’s next batting great after his U-19 World Cup heroics, Shaw is now as famous for his personal life as his cricket. The big question: career revival or celebrity pivot? (Photo Credit - Instagram)
Trending Photos