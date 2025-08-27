Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Prithvi Shaw’s Rumoured Girlfriend Who Joined Him in Ganesh Festival 2025

photoDetails

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the future of Indian cricket, is back in the spotlight—not for his batting but for his rumoured relationship with social media star Akriti Agarwal. With over 3.3 million Instagram followers and a Bollywood debut in Trimukha, Akriti is fast becoming a household name. The duo recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 together, sparking fresh dating rumours after their viral Mumbai outings. While Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, his century debut for Maharashtra has revived hopes of a comeback. Fans now wonder: will Shaw’s next big innings be on-field or off-field?