Who Is Amarjot Kaur? Lesser-Known Step-Sister Of Yuvraj Singh Goes Viral
Amarjot Kaur is the lesser-known half-sister of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Born to Yograj Singh and his second wife, Punjabi actress Neena Bundel, Amarjot lives in Chandigarh and is pursuing a career in tennis. She shares a close bond with her brothers—Victor Singh, her biological sibling, and Yuvraj and Zorawar Singh, her step-brothers. Glamorous like her mother, Amarjot is gaining attention on social media, with over 32,000 followers on Instagram. With her athletic aspirations and growing digital presence, she is emerging as a notable personality, drawing interest from fans curious about Yuvraj Singh’s extended family and personal life.
1. Amarjot Kaur Is Yuvraj Singh’s Half-Sister from His Father’s Second Marriage
Born to Punjabi actor Yograj Singh and his second wife Neena Bundel, Amarjot Kaur is Yuvraj Singh’s lesser-known step-sister living in Chandigarh.
2. She Shares a Glamorous Bond with Mother Neena Bundel
Amarjot inherits her charm from her mother, Punjabi film star Neena Bundel, and often stuns her Instagram followers with stylish and poised appearances.
3. Rising Tennis Star with Big Dreams
Amarjot Kaur aspires to be a professional tennis player and shares pictures practicing the sport, fueling buzz about “Yuvraj Singh’s sister tennis career” online.
4. She’s a Social Media Sensation with Over 32K Followers
With more than 32,000 Instagram followers, Amarjot’s tennis shots and glamorous posts have turned her into a rising influencer and fan favorite.
5. Amarjot Lives in Chandigarh, Close to Her Roots
Despite her growing popularity, Amarjot remains grounded, living in Chandigarh—a city closely associated with her father Yograj Singh’s cricket legacy.
6. She Shares a Warm Relationship with Yuvraj Singh
Despite having different mothers, Amarjot and Yuvraj share a cordial bond, reflecting strong family ties that resonate with fans of Indian cricket families.
7. She’s Also Close to Brother Victor Singh, an Aspiring Actor
Amarjot’s real brother, Victor Singh, is eyeing Bollywood success, while she supports him closely, adding a unique sibling-duo dynamic to their public image.
8. Part of a Star-Studded Cricket Legacy
As the daughter of cricketer-turned-actor Yograj Singh and half-sister of World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, Amarjot belongs to a family deeply rooted in fame.
9. She’s Athletic Beyond Tennis—Loves Pickleball Too
Besides tennis, Amarjot is active in pickleball—a growing global trend—boosting her relevance among sports and lifestyle audiences on platforms like Instagram and X.
10. Searches for ‘Yuvraj Singh’s Sister’ Are Now Trending Online
Thanks to her growing visibility, long-tail search phrases like “Who is Yuvraj Singh’s sister Amarjot Kaur?” are gaining traction, making her a breakout digital personality.
Trending Photos