Who Is Amarjot Kaur? Lesser-Known Step-Sister Of Yuvraj Singh Goes Viral

Amarjot Kaur is the lesser-known half-sister of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Born to Yograj Singh and his second wife, Punjabi actress Neena Bundel, Amarjot lives in Chandigarh and is pursuing a career in tennis. She shares a close bond with her brothers—Victor Singh, her biological sibling, and Yuvraj and Zorawar Singh, her step-brothers. Glamorous like her mother, Amarjot is gaining attention on social media, with over 32,000 followers on Instagram. With her athletic aspirations and growing digital presence, she is emerging as a notable personality, drawing interest from fans curious about Yuvraj Singh’s extended family and personal life.