Who is Anaya Bangar? Inside her journey and ICC’s rules on transgender cricketers
Anaya Bangar, transgender advocate and daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, is drawing renewed attention as her transition coincides with the ICC’s strict transgender eligibility rules. The governing body currently bars trans women who experienced male puberty from international women’s cricket, reshaping career paths for aspiring athletes. Bangar’s journey highlights the global debate balancing competitive fairness with inclusive sport. With policy reviews expected and scientific research evolving, the issue is far from settled. Her story offers a real-time lens into how regulations affect athletes, governance, and the future structure of women’s cricket worldwide.
1. Former Cricketer With Strong Sporting Roots
Anaya followed in her father’s footsteps by playing club cricket in India and the UK, including stints with local teams in Mumbai and Leicestershire. Her experience gives credibility to her advocacy for transgender participation in competitive sport.
2. Transition Journey Began Publicly In 2023
Born Aryan Bangar, she came out as a transgender woman and began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). The move placed her among a small but growing group of athletes pushing for clearer transgender eligibility policies.
3. Gender-Affirming Surgery Scheduled For March 2026
Bangar confirmed she will undergo vaginoplasty in Thailand after years of therapy and medical assessments. She expects at least six months away from cricket, underscoring how transition timelines can reshape athletic careers.
4. Family Support Marks A Major Turning Point
After early hesitation, her parents now reportedly offer emotional and financial backing, signalling a shift that mirrors broader societal change toward transgender acceptance within Indian families.
5. ICC Rules Currently Bar Trans Women From International Cricket
Since November 2023, the ICC has ruled that any player who has experienced male puberty cannot compete in women’s international cricket, prioritising safety, fairness, and competitive integrity.
6. Earlier Policy Focused On Testosterone Levels
Previously, transgender women could compete if testosterone remained below 5 nmol/L for 12 months. The stricter rule shows sport is moving toward biology-based frameworks rather than hormone thresholds.
7. Domestic Boards Hold Independent Power
The ICC policy applies only to international cricket. National boards such as the ECB can extend restrictions domestically, creating uneven opportunities depending on geography and governance.
8. Canada’s Danielle McGahey Case Highlighted Immediate Consequences
The first transgender cricketer to play internationally was forced into retirement after the rule change, demonstrating how quickly regulatory shifts can end careers.
9. Bangar Has Alleged Harassment Within Cricket Circles
She has claimed that some cricketers sent inappropriate messages after her transition, drawing attention to the cultural challenges transgender athletes may face beyond formal regulations.
10. Advocates Evidence-Based Inclusion Rather Than Blanket Bans
Bangar argues that eligibility should be evaluated case-by-case using scientific data instead of assumptions, positioning herself within a global movement seeking balanced policy between inclusion and fairness.
