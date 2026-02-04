Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3013599https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-is-anaya-bangar-inside-her-journey-and-icc-s-rules-on-transgender-cricketers-3013599
NewsPhotosWho is Anaya Bangar? Inside her journey and ICC’s rules on transgender cricketers
photoDetails

Who is Anaya Bangar? Inside her journey and ICC’s rules on transgender cricketers

Anaya Bangar, transgender advocate and daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, is drawing renewed attention as her transition coincides with the ICC’s strict transgender eligibility rules. The governing body currently bars trans women who experienced male puberty from international women’s cricket, reshaping career paths for aspiring athletes. Bangar’s journey highlights the global debate balancing competitive fairness with inclusive sport. With policy reviews expected and scientific research evolving, the issue is far from settled. Her story offers a real-time lens into how regulations affect athletes, governance, and the future structure of women’s cricket worldwide.

Updated:Feb 04, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Former Cricketer With Strong Sporting Roots

1/11
1. Former Cricketer With Strong Sporting Roots

Anaya followed in her father’s footsteps by playing club cricket in India and the UK, including stints with local teams in Mumbai and Leicestershire. Her experience gives credibility to her advocacy for transgender participation in competitive sport.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Transition Journey Began Publicly In 2023

2/11
2. Transition Journey Began Publicly In 2023

Born Aryan Bangar, she came out as a transgender woman and began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). The move placed her among a small but growing group of athletes pushing for clearer transgender eligibility policies.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Gender-Affirming Surgery Scheduled For March 2026

3/11
3. Gender-Affirming Surgery Scheduled For March 2026

Bangar confirmed she will undergo vaginoplasty in Thailand after years of therapy and medical assessments. She expects at least six months away from cricket, underscoring how transition timelines can reshape athletic careers.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Family Support Marks A Major Turning Point

4/11
4. Family Support Marks A Major Turning Point

After early hesitation, her parents now reportedly offer emotional and financial backing, signalling a shift that mirrors broader societal change toward transgender acceptance within Indian families.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. ICC Rules Currently Bar Trans Women From International Cricket

5/11
5. ICC Rules Currently Bar Trans Women From International Cricket

Since November 2023, the ICC has ruled that any player who has experienced male puberty cannot compete in women’s international cricket, prioritising safety, fairness, and competitive integrity.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Earlier Policy Focused On Testosterone Levels

6/11
6. Earlier Policy Focused On Testosterone Levels

Previously, transgender women could compete if testosterone remained below 5 nmol/L for 12 months. The stricter rule shows sport is moving toward biology-based frameworks rather than hormone thresholds.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Domestic Boards Hold Independent Power

7/11
7. Domestic Boards Hold Independent Power

The ICC policy applies only to international cricket. National boards such as the ECB can extend restrictions domestically, creating uneven opportunities depending on geography and governance.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Canada’s Danielle McGahey Case Highlighted Immediate Consequences

8/11
8. Canada’s Danielle McGahey Case Highlighted Immediate Consequences

The first transgender cricketer to play internationally was forced into retirement after the rule change, demonstrating how quickly regulatory shifts can end careers.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Bangar Has Alleged Harassment Within Cricket Circles

9/11
9. Bangar Has Alleged Harassment Within Cricket Circles

She has claimed that some cricketers sent inappropriate messages after her transition, drawing attention to the cultural challenges transgender athletes may face beyond formal regulations.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Advocates Evidence-Based Inclusion Rather Than Blanket Bans

10/11
10. Advocates Evidence-Based Inclusion Rather Than Blanket Bans

Bangar argues that eligibility should be evaluated case-by-case using scientific data instead of assumptions, positioning herself within a global movement seeking balanced policy between inclusion and fairness.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Anaya Bangarwho is Anaya BangarICC transgender rulestransgender cricketers ICC policyICC trans women cricket banSanjay Bangar daughtertransgender athletes cricket rulesICC eligibility transgender explainedcan trans women play cricketICC gender policy 2023transgender inclusion sports debatewomen’s cricket eligibility rulesDanielle McGahey retirementECB transgender banfairness vs inclusion sportstransgender policy cricket explainedAnaya Bangar surgeryhormone replacement therapy athletesmale puberty rule ICCtransgender participation cricketglobal sports gender rulescricket transgender controversyICC women’s cricket policytrans athletes eligibility international sportcricket governance rulestransgender fairness debateIndia transgender sports newsICC regulations explainedsports science gender policyfuture of transgender athletes cricket.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Pakistan threat T20 World Cup 2026
Meet 7 Pakistan cricketers who posted anti-India remarks during Operation Sindoor; Two are in T20 WC 2026 squad
camera icon8
title
Korean love game
Blue Whale, Momo challenge, Korean love game: 7 online game red flags every parent should know
camera icon11
title
Basil D'Oliveira Mustafizur Rahman controversy
Mustafizur Rahman & Basil D' Oliveira: 57 Years Apart, ICC & cricketing world undergoes same crisis; Revisting 1990s Famous Saga
camera icon5
title
Technology
How to hide photos, Album in iPhone: Step-by-step process EXPLAINED
camera icon9
title
business success story
Meet 88-year-old whose business empire is valued at Rs 1,50,00,00,00,00,000, Yet he doesn’t own a mobile phone; Donated Rs….