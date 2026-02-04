Who is Anaya Bangar? Inside her journey and ICC’s rules on transgender cricketers

photoDetails

english

3013562

Anaya Bangar, transgender advocate and daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, is drawing renewed attention as her transition coincides with the ICC’s strict transgender eligibility rules. The governing body currently bars trans women who experienced male puberty from international women’s cricket, reshaping career paths for aspiring athletes. Bangar’s journey highlights the global debate balancing competitive fairness with inclusive sport. With policy reviews expected and scientific research evolving, the issue is far from settled. Her story offers a real-time lens into how regulations affect athletes, governance, and the future structure of women’s cricket worldwide.