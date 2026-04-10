Who is behind Mukul Choudhary’s success? Inside untold story of his father’s dream, struggles, and journey from Jhunjhunu to IPL 2026 stardom

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Mukul Choudhary has emerged as one of the biggest breakout stars of IPL 2026 after his match-winning knock for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan showcased elite finishing skills, composure under pressure, and power-hitting ability reminiscent of MS Dhoni. His journey from Jhunjhunu’s limited cricket infrastructure to IPL stardom reflects resilience, family sacrifice, and consistent domestic performances. With strong backing from mentors and a proven record in T20 cricket, Mukul Choudhary is now seen as a long-term finisher for LSG and a potential future asset for Indian cricket.