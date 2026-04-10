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NewsPhotosWho is behind Mukul Choudhary’s success? Inside untold story of his father’s dream, struggles, and journey from Jhunjhunu to IPL 2026 stardom
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Who is behind Mukul Choudhary’s success? Inside untold story of his father’s dream, struggles, and journey from Jhunjhunu to IPL 2026 stardom

Mukul Choudhary has emerged as one of the biggest breakout stars of IPL 2026 after his match-winning knock for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan showcased elite finishing skills, composure under pressure, and power-hitting ability reminiscent of MS Dhoni. His journey from Jhunjhunu’s limited cricket infrastructure to IPL stardom reflects resilience, family sacrifice, and consistent domestic performances. With strong backing from mentors and a proven record in T20 cricket, Mukul Choudhary is now seen as a long-term finisher for LSG and a potential future asset for Indian cricket.

Updated:Apr 10, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
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1. From Jhunjhunu’s limited facilities to IPL spotlight

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1. From Jhunjhunu’s limited facilities to IPL spotlight

Growing up in Jhunjhunu, Mukul lacked access to elite cricket infrastructure, forcing him to rely on basic setups and self-belief, shaping his resilience early in his cricket journey and defining his rise to IPL 2026 prominence. Photo Credit - X

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2. A father’s dream that shaped his destiny

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2. A father’s dream that shaped his destiny

Mukul’s father envisioned his son becoming a cricketer even before his birth, overcoming financial instability to fund training, making this IPL breakthrough a deeply emotional payoff rooted in family sacrifice and long-term vision. Photo Credit - X

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3. Late start, faster growth curve

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3. Late start, faster growth curve

Unlike many peers, Mukul began serious cricket only at 12-13, but his accelerated development highlights how late bloomers can still succeed in modern T20 cricket through focused training and high match exposure. Photo Credit - X

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4. Switching roles changed everything

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4. Switching roles changed everything

Originally a medium-fast bowler, Mukul turned to wicketkeeping due to team needs, a decision that proved career-defining, allowing him to model his game around MS Dhoni and evolve into a finisher. Photo Credit - X

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5. Ice-cold temperament under extreme pressure

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5. Ice-cold temperament under extreme pressure

Walking in at 104/5 and later 128/7, Mukul’s calculated approach ensured the asking rate stayed manageable, showcasing elite finishing ability that franchises desperately seek in high-pressure IPL chases. Photo Credit - X

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6. Helicopter shot influence becomes real

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6. Helicopter shot influence becomes real

His six over mid-wicket echoed MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot, not just stylistically but psychologically, signaling a new finisher who thrives under pressure and embraces big-match moments confidently. Photo Credit - X

 

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7. Domestic dominance built the foundation

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7. Domestic dominance built the foundation

His 617 runs in the U-23 State A Trophy at an average of 103 and strike rate of 142 underline consistency and power, key traits that translated seamlessly into IPL-level finishing roles. Photo Credit - X

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8. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy impact fast-tracked IPL entry

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8. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy impact fast-tracked IPL entry

Scoring at a strike rate near 200 in SMAT 2025-26, Mukul proved his T20 readiness, which directly influenced franchise bidding wars, as reported earlier in domestic cricket coverage. Photo Credit - X

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9. Backing from mentors unlocked confidence

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9. Backing from mentors unlocked confidence

Guidance from Justin Langer and Rishabh Pant helped Mukul embrace pressure situations, reinforcing how strong dressing-room backing accelerates young players’ transition into match-winners at the IPL level. Photo Credit - X

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10. IPL 2026 could be his breakout season

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10. IPL 2026 could be his breakout season

Bought for ₹2.6 crore after a bidding war, Mukul’s KKR innings positions him as a long-term finisher for LSG, a role India constantly searches for, as discussed in a previous report on emerging IPL finishers. Photo Credit - X

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