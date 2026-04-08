Who is David Warner’s wife Candice Warner? From Ironwoman champion to controversy survivor, her story will surprise you
Candice Warner, wife of Australian cricketer David Warner, is a former Ironwoman champion, media personality and mother of three who continues to trend alongside her husband’s cricketing milestones. With a decorated sporting career, strong media presence and resilience during the Sandpapergate scandal, she represents a modern public figure beyond cricket associations. As interest in cricketers’ personal lives grows, Candice’s journey offers a blend of sporting excellence, personal strength and evolving celebrity influence. Her story remains relevant across search and Discover platforms, especially during major cricket events and David Warner’s career highlights.
Early life and elite sporting roots
Candice Warner began competing professionally in Ironwoman events at just 14, later becoming NSW champion at 16, establishing herself as one of Australia’s most promising surf lifesaving athletes early on. Photo Credit - X
Decorated Ironwoman career and global success
She built a decorated sporting resume with three world championships, 20 Australian medals and over 60 state-level medals, including 36 golds, making her one of the most accomplished athletes in Ironwoman history. Photo Credit - X
Transition from sports to television personality
Beyond sports, Candice successfully transitioned into television, appearing on shows like It Takes Two and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, expanding her influence into mainstream Australian media and entertainment. Photo Credit - X
Recognised voice in sports commentary and fitness
Over the years, she has evolved into a respected media commentator, often sharing insights on sport, fitness and women’s issues, strengthening her personal brand beyond her identity as a cricketer’s spouse. Photo Credit - X
How David Warner and Candice first connected
The couple initially connected via Twitter during the Ashes tour before meeting in person at Sydney’s City2Surf event, marking the beginning of a fast-moving and deeply personal relationship. Photo Credit - X
Marriage, proposal and growing family life
Warner proposed in Cape Town in 2014, and the couple married in 2015 at Terrara House Estate, later welcoming three daughters, building a closely-knit family unit often visible on social media. Photo Credit - X
Standing strong during the Sandpapergate scandal
During the 2018 ball-tampering controversy, Candice faced intense public scrutiny alongside her husband, becoming a central emotional support system as Warner dealt with bans, criticism and career uncertainty. Photo Credit - X
Personal tragedy during public scrutiny phase
Amid the controversy, Candice revealed she suffered a miscarriage, highlighting the emotional toll behind the headlines and offering a rare glimpse into the couple’s private struggles during a turbulent period. Photo Credit - X
Luxury lifestyle and fitness-driven routine
Candice maintains a high-profile lifestyle in Sydney, balancing family life, fitness routines and media commitments while often sharing glimpses of her disciplined training and wellness-focused daily habits. Photo Credit - X
Net worth, endorsements and independent identity
With an estimated net worth of around $5 million, her income streams include media work, endorsements and appearances, reinforcing her independent success beyond being associated with David Warner. Photo Credit - X
Why Candice Warner continues to trend
Candice Warner’s story blends elite sport, media evolution, controversy resilience and modern celebrity life. As reported earlier, narratives around cricketers’ families increasingly drive search traffic, especially during peak tournaments.
Her journey also reflects a broader shift where partners of global athletes are recognised as independent personalities with their own careers, influence and public voice. For deeper cricket context, read our full analysis on Warner’s post-retirement form and public perception.
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