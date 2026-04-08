Who is David Warner’s wife Candice Warner? From Ironwoman champion to controversy survivor, her story will surprise you

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Candice Warner, wife of Australian cricketer David Warner, is a former Ironwoman champion, media personality and mother of three who continues to trend alongside her husband’s cricketing milestones. With a decorated sporting career, strong media presence and resilience during the Sandpapergate scandal, she represents a modern public figure beyond cricket associations. As interest in cricketers’ personal lives grows, Candice’s journey offers a blend of sporting excellence, personal strength and evolving celebrity influence. Her story remains relevant across search and Discover platforms, especially during major cricket events and David Warner’s career highlights.