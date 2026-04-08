Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3034905https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-is-david-warner-s-wife-candice-warner-from-ironwoman-champion-to-controversy-survivor-her-story-will-surprise-you-3034905
NewsPhotosWho is David Warner’s wife Candice Warner? From Ironwoman champion to controversy survivor, her story will surprise you
photoDetails

Who is David Warner’s wife Candice Warner? From Ironwoman champion to controversy survivor, her story will surprise you

Candice Warner, wife of Australian cricketer David Warner, is a former Ironwoman champion, media personality and mother of three who continues to trend alongside her husband’s cricketing milestones. With a decorated sporting career, strong media presence and resilience during the Sandpapergate scandal, she represents a modern public figure beyond cricket associations. As interest in cricketers’ personal lives grows, Candice’s journey offers a blend of sporting excellence, personal strength and evolving celebrity influence. Her story remains relevant across search and Discover platforms, especially during major cricket events and David Warner’s career highlights.

Updated:Apr 08, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Early life and elite sporting roots

1/14
Early life and elite sporting roots

Candice Warner began competing professionally in Ironwoman events at just 14, later becoming NSW champion at 16, establishing herself as one of Australia’s most promising surf lifesaving athletes early on. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Decorated Ironwoman career and global success

2/14
Decorated Ironwoman career and global success

She built a decorated sporting resume with three world championships, 20 Australian medals and over 60 state-level medals, including 36 golds, making her one of the most accomplished athletes in Ironwoman history. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Transition from sports to television personality

3/14
Transition from sports to television personality

Beyond sports, Candice successfully transitioned into television, appearing on shows like It Takes Two and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, expanding her influence into mainstream Australian media and entertainment. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Recognised voice in sports commentary and fitness

4/14
Recognised voice in sports commentary and fitness

Over the years, she has evolved into a respected media commentator, often sharing insights on sport, fitness and women’s issues, strengthening her personal brand beyond her identity as a cricketer’s spouse. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

How David Warner and Candice first connected

5/14
How David Warner and Candice first connected

The couple initially connected via Twitter during the Ashes tour before meeting in person at Sydney’s City2Surf event, marking the beginning of a fast-moving and deeply personal relationship. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Marriage, proposal and growing family life

6/14
Marriage, proposal and growing family life

Warner proposed in Cape Town in 2014, and the couple married in 2015 at Terrara House Estate, later welcoming three daughters, building a closely-knit family unit often visible on social media. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Standing strong during the Sandpapergate scandal

7/14
Standing strong during the Sandpapergate scandal

During the 2018 ball-tampering controversy, Candice faced intense public scrutiny alongside her husband, becoming a central emotional support system as Warner dealt with bans, criticism and career uncertainty. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Personal tragedy during public scrutiny phase

8/14
Personal tragedy during public scrutiny phase

Amid the controversy, Candice revealed she suffered a miscarriage, highlighting the emotional toll behind the headlines and offering a rare glimpse into the couple’s private struggles during a turbulent period. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Luxury lifestyle and fitness-driven routine

9/14
Luxury lifestyle and fitness-driven routine

Candice maintains a high-profile lifestyle in Sydney, balancing family life, fitness routines and media commitments while often sharing glimpses of her disciplined training and wellness-focused daily habits. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Net worth, endorsements and independent identity

10/14
Net worth, endorsements and independent identity

With an estimated net worth of around $5 million, her income streams include media work, endorsements and appearances, reinforcing her independent success beyond being associated with David Warner. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Why Candice Warner continues to trend

11/14
Why Candice Warner continues to trend

Candice Warner’s story blends elite sport, media evolution, controversy resilience and modern celebrity life. As reported earlier, narratives around cricketers’ families increasingly drive search traffic, especially during peak tournaments.

Her journey also reflects a broader shift where partners of global athletes are recognised as independent personalities with their own careers, influence and public voice. For deeper cricket context, read our full analysis on Warner’s post-retirement form and public perception.

Follow Us

12/14
Follow Us

13/14
Follow Us

14/14
Follow Us
David WarnerCandice WarnerDavid Warner wifewho is Candice WarnerCandice Warner biography
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
 Love long Bike rides? Here are the seven must-take bike circuits in India
camera icon7
title
Statue of Unity
Ranked: Tallest statues in the world and their height in feet
camera icon7
title
World Health Day 2026
World Health Day 2026: From Arjun Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebs who promote healthier lifestyle
camera icon7
title
Jeetendra
Happy Birthday Jeetendra: A look at Bollywood’s 'Jumping Jack', his IMPRESSIVE net worth, iconic films and legacy
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026
Nashpreet Singh Kaur: IPL 2026’s viral presenter redefining cricket coverage