Who is Gandii Baat actress Taniya Chatterjee? The woman behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s viral ‘cute’ DM revealed

photoDetails

english

3037060

Yuzvendra Chahal is trending after actress Taniya Chatterjee revealed an alleged Instagram DM where he called her “cute.” The viral video has sparked mixed reactions, raising questions about celebrity privacy, social media behaviour, and Chahal’s public image amid his personal life developments. While some fans criticised the cricketer, others dismissed the interaction as harmless. The controversy highlights how quickly digital narratives can shape athlete perception, especially ahead of IPL 2026 discussions. With no official response from Chahal, the story continues to gain traction, reflecting the growing impact of viral moments on sports personalities in India’s evolving media landscape.