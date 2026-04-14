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NewsPhotosWho is Gandii Baat actress Taniya Chatterjee? The woman behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s viral ‘cute’ DM revealed
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Who is Gandii Baat actress Taniya Chatterjee? The woman behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s viral ‘cute’ DM revealed

Yuzvendra Chahal is trending after actress Taniya Chatterjee revealed an alleged Instagram DM where he called her “cute.” The viral video has sparked mixed reactions, raising questions about celebrity privacy, social media behaviour, and Chahal’s public image amid his personal life developments. While some fans criticised the cricketer, others dismissed the interaction as harmless. The controversy highlights how quickly digital narratives can shape athlete perception, especially ahead of IPL 2026 discussions. With no official response from Chahal, the story continues to gain traction, reflecting the growing impact of viral moments on sports personalities in India’s evolving media landscape.

Updated:Apr 14, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
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1. Viral Video Amplifies Chahal’s Public Scrutiny

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1. Viral Video Amplifies Chahal’s Public Scrutiny

The resurfaced Instagram interaction has intensified scrutiny around Yuzvendra Chahal, especially as fans closely track his off-field behaviour amid his absence from major cricketing headlines and IPL 2026 discussions. Photo Credit - X

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2. Taniya Chatterjee Positions DM as Casual Interaction

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2. Taniya Chatterjee Positions DM as Casual Interaction

Taniya Chatterjee downplayed the message, calling “cute” a common compliment, framing the interaction as routine social media engagement rather than a controversial or personal advance. Photo Credit - X

 

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3. Privacy Debate Around Celebrity DMs Resurfaces

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3. Privacy Debate Around Celebrity DMs Resurfaces

The incident has reignited conversations about celebrity privacy, with critics questioning whether sharing private Instagram messages publicly crosses ethical boundaries, even if the content appears harmless or non-sensitive. Photo Credit - X

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4. Social Media Narrative Turning Against Chahal

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4. Social Media Narrative Turning Against Chahal

A section of users has criticized Chahal’s focus, linking the DM controversy to his perceived dip in cricket performance, reflecting a growing trend where off-field narratives impact athlete reputation online. Photo Credit - X

 

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5. “Instagram Premier League” Narrative Gains Traction

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5. “Instagram Premier League” Narrative Gains Traction

Online reactions mockingly suggest Chahal is more active on social media than cricket, with phrases like “Instagram Premier League” trending, highlighting how digital perception can shape an athlete’s public narrative rapidly. Photo Credit - X

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6. Mixed Audience Response Shows Divided Sentiment

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6. Mixed Audience Response Shows Divided Sentiment

While some fans criticised the cricketer, others defended him, arguing the DM was harmless, revealing a split audience sentiment and the unpredictable nature of viral celebrity controversies. Photo Credit - X

 

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7. Rising OTT Actress With Strong Social Media Presence

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7. Rising OTT Actress With Strong Social Media Presence

Taniya Chatterjee has built her popularity through bold web series like Gandii Baat, leveraging Instagram to grow a significant following and maintain digital relevance. Photo Credit - X

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8. Claims No Prior Interaction With Chahal

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8. Claims No Prior Interaction With Chahal

Chatterjee stated she had never met or interacted with Yuzvendra Chahal before the DM, adding an element of surprise and fueling curiosity around how the interaction originated. Photo Credit - X

 

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9. Ongoing Personal Life Adds Context to Controversy

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9. Ongoing Personal Life Adds Context to Controversy

The controversy comes after Chahal’s split from Dhanashree Verma, making any new interaction more scrutinised as fans connect personal developments with public behaviour narratives. Photo Credit - X

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10. Silence From Chahal Keeps Speculation Alive

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10. Silence From Chahal Keeps Speculation Alive

Chahal’s lack of response has prolonged the controversy cycle, as unanswered viral claims often sustain engagement and speculation longer in the fast-moving social media news ecosystem. Photo Credit - X

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