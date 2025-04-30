Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho Is Gulki Joshi? TV Actress Nearly Molested By Huge Mob Before Presenting Award To MS Dhoni – In Pics
Who Is Gulki Joshi? TV Actress Nearly Molested By Huge Mob Before Presenting Award To MS Dhoni – In Pics

​In a recent interview, television actress Gulki Joshi recounted a harrowing experience from several years ago in Ranchi. Invited to present an award to cricket legend MS Dhoni during an IPL event, she was overwhelmed by an aggressive crowd. The situation escalated to the point where she feared being molested amid the chaos. Fortunately, security personnel intervened just in time, ensuring her safety. Despite the distressing incident, Gulki fondly remembers meeting Dhoni, describing him as humble and gracious, qualities that left a lasting impression on her. ​

Updated:Apr 30, 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Gulki Joshi Nearly Molested by Mob at IPL Event

Gulki Joshi Nearly Molested by Mob at IPL Event

In a candid interview, TV actress Gulki Joshi recalled a near-molestation incident in Ranchi while presenting an award to MS Dhoni, triggering serious concerns about celebrity security at public events.

The Incident Took Place During IPL Glory Days

The Incident Took Place During IPL Glory Days

The traumatic event occurred during the IPL, with Gulki attending as a rising star of Nadaan Parindey (2014) — highlighting the challenges women face even at prestigious cricketing events.

Mob Chaos Turned Physical and Terrifying

Mob Chaos Turned Physical and Terrifying

Gulki revealed she was mobbed to the point of fear, with aggressive crowd behavior escalating beyond fan frenzy — a reminder of how quickly admiration can spiral into danger.

Security Saved Her 'Just In Time'

Security Saved Her ‘Just In Time’

Thanks to timely intervention, security personnel rescued her before the situation worsened. The lack of proactive crowd control remains a lingering concern for event organizers across India.

Emotional Trauma Lingers to This Day

Emotional Trauma Lingers to This Day

Despite escaping physical harm, the emotional scars of the encounter still haunt her. Her story sheds light on the long-term psychological impact of unsafe fan interactions.

MS Dhoni's Humility Left a Lasting Impression

MS Dhoni’s Humility Left a Lasting Impression

Despite the chaos, Gulki cherished meeting MS Dhoni, calling him humble, grounded, and gracious — a sharp contrast to the unruly mob that overshadowed the event.

From Maddam Sir to OTT: Gulki's Career Evolution

From Maddam Sir to OTT: Gulki’s Career Evolution

Known for Maddam Sir and her role as Haseena Malik, Gulki is now gaining attention in web series like Hasratein 2, proving her versatility across formats, including theatre and OTT.

Her Story Sparks Debate on Celebrity Safety

Her Story Sparks Debate on Celebrity Safety

Gulki’s revelation reignites a pressing conversation: Are celebrities — especially women — adequately protected at public gatherings and IPL events? India’s event management practices face renewed scrutiny.

Real Talent Meets Real Humility in Dhoni

Real Talent Meets Real Humility in Dhoni

She emphasized how Dhoni’s genuine humility made her moment unforgettable. In an era of ego-driven fame, his conduct remains a model for young stars and public figures alike.

Actresses Demand Respect Beyond the Spotlight

Actresses Demand Respect Beyond the Spotlight

Gulki’s honest account reminds fans that behind the glamour are women seeking dignity and respect. Her bravery in speaking up may empower others in the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Background

Early Life and Background

Born on May 17, 1990, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Gulki Joshi hails from a family deeply rooted in the arts, with both parents actively involved in Delhi's theatre scene.

Educational Pursuits

Educational Pursuits

Gulki pursued her education at Veer Bhagat Singh Vidyalaya and later graduated from Mithibai College in Mumbai, where she was an active member of the college's theatre group. ​

Theatre Roots

Theatre Roots

Her passion for acting was ignited through theatre during her college days, leading her to participate in various stage productions and honing her craft before transitioning to television.

Television Debut

Television Debut

Gulki made her television debut with Zee TV's "Phir Subah Hogi" in 2012, portraying the character Sugni Singh, which garnered her significant attention and acclaim. ​

Breakthrough Role in 'Maddam Sir'

Breakthrough Role in 'Maddam Sir'

She gained widespread recognition for her role as S.H.O. Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's comedy series "Maddam Sir," which aired from 2020 to 2023. ​

Diverse Television Roles

Diverse Television Roles

Beyond "Maddam Sir," Gulki has showcased her versatility with roles in shows like "Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja," "Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman," "Piyaa Albela," and "Paramavatar Shri Krishna," where she portrayed Devaki. ​

Ventures into Web Series

Ventures into Web Series

Expanding her horizons, she appeared in web series such as "Bhaukaal" on MX Player, playing the role of a reporter, and "Sabka Sai," portraying Khajri. ​

Film Appearances

Film Appearances

Gulki ventured into films with roles in "Nakkash" (2019) as Sabiha Bano and "Bekhudi" (2021) as Neha, marking her presence in the cinematic landscape. ​

Theatre Contributions

Theatre Contributions

She remains connected to her theatrical roots, notably performing in the play "Purush" alongside Ashutosh Rana and more recently in "Pyar Mein Twist."

Advocate for Mental Health

Advocate for Mental Health

Gulki actively engages with her fans on social media, often discussing mental health issues and emphasizing the importance of open communication and seeking professional help when needed. ​

