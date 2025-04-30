Who Is Gulki Joshi? TV Actress Nearly Molested By Huge Mob Before Presenting Award To MS Dhoni – In Pics

photoDetails

​In a recent interview, television actress Gulki Joshi recounted a harrowing experience from several years ago in Ranchi. Invited to present an award to cricket legend MS Dhoni during an IPL event, she was overwhelmed by an aggressive crowd. The situation escalated to the point where she feared being molested amid the chaos. Fortunately, security personnel intervened just in time, ensuring her safety. Despite the distressing incident, Gulki fondly remembers meeting Dhoni, describing him as humble and gracious, qualities that left a lasting impression on her. ​