Who Is Haider Ali? Pakistan Cricketer Arrested In UK Over Rape Allegations During Shaheens’ England Tour

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali has been arrested in the UK over rape allegations during the Pakistan Shaheens’ tour of England, triggering a major controversy in world cricket. The Greater Manchester Police confirmed the alleged incident took place on July 23, 2025, in Manchester. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended Haider and pledged full cooperation with UK authorities, while also providing him legal support. Haider, 24, debuted for Pakistan in 2020, playing 2 ODIs and 35 T20Is, and was once compared to Rohit Sharma for his elegant batting style. This shocking case has cast a shadow over Pakistan cricket’s reputation.