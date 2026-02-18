Who is Imad Wasim’s second wife? Nyla Raja’s career, contoversy & timeline explained - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3018116

Imad Wasim’s second marriage to lawyer and influencer Nyla Raja has sparked widespread debate across social media and news platforms. From her dual career in law and digital content creation to her growing online influence, Nyla has become central to the ongoing controversy. Allegations from Imad’s first wife, public backlash, and Nyla’s response have intensified scrutiny around the marriage. The timeline of rumours, confirmation, and reactions highlights how celebrity relationships intersect with digital visibility and public narratives. As the story develops, Nyla Raja’s profile continues to attract attention, reflecting broader conversations around accountability, gender dynamics, and media-driven scrutiny.