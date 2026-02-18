Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho is Imad Wasim’s second wife? Nyla Raja’s career, contoversy & timeline explained - In Pics
Who is Imad Wasim’s second wife? Nyla Raja’s career, contoversy & timeline explained - In Pics

Imad Wasim’s second marriage to lawyer and influencer Nyla Raja has sparked widespread debate across social media and news platforms. From her dual career in law and digital content creation to her growing online influence, Nyla has become central to the ongoing controversy. Allegations from Imad’s first wife, public backlash, and Nyla’s response have intensified scrutiny around the marriage. The timeline of rumours, confirmation, and reactions highlights how celebrity relationships intersect with digital visibility and public narratives. As the story develops, Nyla Raja’s profile continues to attract attention, reflecting broader conversations around accountability, gender dynamics, and media-driven scrutiny.

Updated:Feb 18, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
1. Dual career: legal professional and digital creator

1. Dual career: legal professional and digital creator

Nyla Raja works as a lawyer while simultaneously building a strong digital presence, sharing lifestyle insights, beauty content, and legal awareness posts. Her professional duality has shaped her public persona and widened her audience reach. Photo Credit - X

2. Massive social media following drives influence

2. Massive social media following drives influence

With roughly 600,000 followers across platforms and a growing YouTube presence, Nyla has cultivated a loyal audience. Her blend of legal knowledge and lifestyle content positions her as a niche influencer in Pakistan’s digital space. Photo Credit - X

3. First linked with Imad Wasim in London (2025)

3. First linked with Imad Wasim in London (2025)

Rumours surfaced in July 2025 after the pair were spotted together in London. At the time, Nyla dismissed speculation, calling the meeting a “fan moment,” while public curiosity continued to intensify online. Photo Credit - X

4. Rumours emerged during Imad’s marital turmoil

4. Rumours emerged during Imad’s marital turmoil

The London sighting occurred when reports suggested Imad’s marriage with Sannia Ashfaq was under strain. This timing fueled speculation about a “third party,” allegations that later resurfaced in public accusations. Photo Credit - X

5. Marriage confirmed on February 16, 2026

5. Marriage confirmed on February 16, 2026

Imad announced his marriage to Nyla Raja via social media, describing his divorce as one of life’s hardest phases. The revelation quickly trended, drawing both congratulatory messages and intense criticism. Photo Credit - X

6. Nyla Raja addressed backlash and gender targeting

6. Nyla Raja addressed backlash and gender targeting

Responding to online criticism, Nyla wrote that she was hurt by attempts to blame a woman for private matters. She emphasized the marriage followed a proper proposal and involved a previously divorced partner. Photo Credit - X

7. Sannia Ashfaq accused Imad of infidelity

7. Sannia Ashfaq accused Imad of infidelity

Imad’s first wife publicly accused him of cheating and breaking their family, demanding justice for her children. Her statements amplified the controversy and intensified public debate surrounding the marriage. Photo Credit - X

8. Social media accusations escalated the dispute

8. Social media accusations escalated the dispute

Sannia shared posts calling Imad a “cheater” and worse, tagging his Pakistan Super League team. The accusations escalated the matter beyond personal dispute into reputational and professional scrutiny. Photo Credit - X

9. Intersection of celebrity culture and digital influence

9. Intersection of celebrity culture and digital influence

As both a lawyer and influencer, Nyla represents the growing overlap between professional careers and social media visibility, intensifying public interest and scrutiny when personal controversies emerge. Photo Credit - X

10. Public narratives reflect wider gender and media dynamics

10. Public narratives reflect wider gender and media dynamics

The backlash and defence narratives reveal how high-profile relationships spark debates on accountability, gender bias, and privacy, highlighting the social pressures faced by women linked to public figures. Photo Credit - X

