Who is Imad Wasim’s second wife? Nyla Raja’s career, contoversy & timeline explained - In Pics
Imad Wasim’s second marriage to lawyer and influencer Nyla Raja has sparked widespread debate across social media and news platforms. From her dual career in law and digital content creation to her growing online influence, Nyla has become central to the ongoing controversy. Allegations from Imad’s first wife, public backlash, and Nyla’s response have intensified scrutiny around the marriage. The timeline of rumours, confirmation, and reactions highlights how celebrity relationships intersect with digital visibility and public narratives. As the story develops, Nyla Raja’s profile continues to attract attention, reflecting broader conversations around accountability, gender dynamics, and media-driven scrutiny.
1. Dual career: legal professional and digital creator
Nyla Raja works as a lawyer while simultaneously building a strong digital presence, sharing lifestyle insights, beauty content, and legal awareness posts. Her professional duality has shaped her public persona and widened her audience reach.
2. Massive social media following drives influence
With roughly 600,000 followers across platforms and a growing YouTube presence, Nyla has cultivated a loyal audience. Her blend of legal knowledge and lifestyle content positions her as a niche influencer in Pakistan's digital space.
3. First linked with Imad Wasim in London (2025)
Rumours surfaced in July 2025 after the pair were spotted together in London. At the time, Nyla dismissed speculation, calling the meeting a "fan moment," while public curiosity continued to intensify online.
4. Rumours emerged during Imad’s marital turmoil
The London sighting occurred when reports suggested Imad's marriage with Sannia Ashfaq was under strain. This timing fueled speculation about a "third party," allegations that later resurfaced in public accusations.
5. Marriage confirmed on February 16, 2026
Imad announced his marriage to Nyla Raja via social media, describing his divorce as one of life's hardest phases. The revelation quickly trended, drawing both congratulatory messages and intense criticism.
6. Nyla Raja addressed backlash and gender targeting
Responding to online criticism, Nyla wrote that she was hurt by attempts to blame a woman for private matters. She emphasized the marriage followed a proper proposal and involved a previously divorced partner.
7. Sannia Ashfaq accused Imad of infidelity
Imad's first wife publicly accused him of cheating and breaking their family, demanding justice for her children. Her statements amplified the controversy and intensified public debate surrounding the marriage.
8. Social media accusations escalated the dispute
Sannia shared posts calling Imad a "cheater" and worse, tagging his Pakistan Super League team. The accusations escalated the matter beyond personal dispute into reputational and professional scrutiny.
9. Intersection of celebrity culture and digital influence
As both a lawyer and influencer, Nyla represents the growing overlap between professional careers and social media visibility, intensifying public interest and scrutiny when personal controversies emerge.
10. Public narratives reflect wider gender and media dynamics
The backlash and defence narratives reveal how high-profile relationships spark debates on accountability, gender bias, and privacy, highlighting the social pressures faced by women linked to public figures.
