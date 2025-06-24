Who Is Isha Negi? Rishabh Pant’s Stunning Girlfriend & Entrepreneur Behind The Scenes
Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the first Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test in England, smashing 134 and 118* at Headingley. His performance helped India register five hundreds in a single Test for the first time. Off the field, Pant's love life with Isha Negi, an entrepreneur and interior designer, continues to capture public attention. Their relationship, made public in 2019, has sparked constant speculation about a possible wedding in 2025. Despite keeping things private, Pant’s old posts with Isha remain, fueling fan interest and admiration for the couple’s enduring bond amid professional success.
1. Twin Centuries That Made History
Rishabh Pant became only the second wicketkeeper to smash centuries in both innings of a Test, with a blistering 134 and 118* vs England at Headingley.
2. India’s First Ever in England
Pant is now the first Indian batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England—a feat only nine visiting players in history have managed.
3. Meet the Woman Behind the Cricketer
Isha Negi, Pant’s rumored girlfriend, is a stunning interior designer and entrepreneur, with over 490K Instagram followers and an enviable lifestyle that often trends with IPL headlines.
4. A Relationship That Went Public in 2019
Their romance became official when Pant posted a cozy vacation picture on Instagram, captioned “I like me better when I’m with you”—melting fans' hearts instantly.
5. A Power Couple in the Making
While Pant dominates on the pitch, Isha shines off it. With booming individual careers, the two have become one of cricket’s most admired power couples.
6. Isha’s Loyalty During Pant’s Injury
After Pant’s 2022 car accident, Isha reportedly stood by him throughout his recovery, earning praise for her quiet strength and devotion.
7. Spotted Cheering From the Stands
From cheering Pant’s Chennai Test ton to being present at IPL 2022 games, Isha’s public appearances have fueled fan speculation and admiration.
8. Fans Can’t Stop Calling Her ‘Bhabhi Ji’
Social media explodes with reactions whenever Pant performs. Netizens flood Isha’s posts with wedding rumors and celebratory messages, calling her “Bhabhi ji” with love.
9. Their Low-Key, Private Bond
Despite the fame, the couple maintains a low-profile relationship, sharing fewer pictures recently—yet no posts have been deleted, hinting their bond may still be strong.
10. Are Wedding Bells Ringing in 2025?
With Pant’s peak form and Isha’s rising fame, fans expect wedding news soon. Until then, their story continues to intrigue and inspire.
