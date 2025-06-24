Who Is Isha Negi? Rishabh Pant’s Stunning Girlfriend & Entrepreneur Behind The Scenes

photoDetails

Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the first Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test in England, smashing 134 and 118* at Headingley. His performance helped India register five hundreds in a single Test for the first time. Off the field, Pant's love life with Isha Negi, an entrepreneur and interior designer, continues to capture public attention. Their relationship, made public in 2019, has sparked constant speculation about a possible wedding in 2025. Despite keeping things private, Pant’s old posts with Isha remain, fueling fan interest and admiration for the couple’s enduring bond amid professional success.