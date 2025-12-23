Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2999149https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-is-ishan-kishan-s-girlfriend-inside-the-aditi-hundia-story-in-pics-2999149
NewsPhotosWho Is Ishan Kishan’s Girlfriend? Inside The Aditi Hundia Story - In Pics
photoDetails

Who Is Ishan Kishan’s Girlfriend? Inside The Aditi Hundia Story - In Pics

Ishan Kishan’s return to India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad has reignited interest beyond cricket, especially around his rumoured relationship with Aditi Hundia. From IPL sightings and social media clues to silent support during career lows, the Ishan Kishan girlfriend narrative remains one of Indian cricket’s most searched topics. While unconfirmed, the blend of sporting redemption and off-field intrigue keeps fans engaged, boosting search trends, dwell time and shareability across sports and lifestyle platforms.

Updated:Dec 23, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Aditi Hundia: The Name Fans Google First

1/10
1. Aditi Hundia: The Name Fans Google First

When searches spike for Ishan Kishan girlfriend, Aditi Hundia tops results. The Miss Diva 2018 winner blends fashion credibility with a strong social media presence, making her a constant point of curiosity.

Follow Us

2. Beauty Pageants to Spotlight Fame

2/10
2. Beauty Pageants to Spotlight Fame

Aditi’s journey from Femina Miss India finalist to national beauty queen gives her independent recognition. That background explains why interest extends beyond just being linked to an Indian cricketer.

Follow Us

3. The IPL Moment That Sparked Rumours

3/10
3. The IPL Moment That Sparked Rumours

Speculation around Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia began during the 2019 IPL final. Her presence in the stands triggered the “mystery fangirl” buzz that still drives fan theories.

Follow Us

4. Social Media Signals Fans Decode Daily

4/10
4. Social Media Signals Fans Decode Daily

Likes, comments and subtle Instagram interactions keep the Ishan Kishan girlfriend narrative alive. Every digital exchange fuels trending queries and keeps the rumour mill active year-round.

Follow Us

5. Silent Support During Career Turbulence

5/10
5. Silent Support During Career Turbulence

During Kishan’s toughest phase, including contract loss and selection exile, fans noticed Aditi’s motivational posts. Many believe her quiet support mirrors his resilience-driven comeback story.

Follow Us

6. Mumbai Move and Rising Speculation

6/10
6. Mumbai Move and Rising Speculation

Aditi Hundia’s shift to Mumbai intensified relationship chatter. While career reasons were cited, fans quickly connected dots between proximity, IPL seasons and Kishan’s domestic resurgence.

Follow Us

7. A Power Pair of Cricket and Fashion

7/10
7. A Power Pair of Cricket and Fashion

Cricket stardom meets fashion influence here. Ishan’s explosive batting and Aditi’s style appeal create crossover interest, expanding reach across sports news, lifestyle content and IPL gossip columns.

Follow Us

8. Breakups, Unfollows and Renewed Buzz

8/10
8. Breakups, Unfollows and Renewed Buzz

Mid-2025 unfollow rumours briefly suggested distance. The eventual re-following reignited searches, proving how even minor online changes spike traffic around Ishan Kishan relationship status.

Follow Us

9. Still Unconfirmed, Still Trending

9/10
9. Still Unconfirmed, Still Trending

Neither Ishan Kishan nor Aditi Hundia has confirmed the relationship. That silence keeps the story evergreen, driving repeat searches, shares and sustained audience engagement.

Follow Us

10. World Cup Selection Adds New Layer

10/10
10. World Cup Selection Adds New Layer

With Kishan named in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, interest in his personal life has surged again. Success on-field often amplifies off-field fascination like never before.

Follow Us
Ishan Kishan girlfriendIshan Kishan girlfriend nameIshan Kishan Aditi HundiaAditi Hundia biographyIshan Kishan relationship statusIshan Kishan love lifeIshan Kishan girlfriend photosIshan Kishan personal lifeAditi Hundia modelIshan Kishan dating rumoursIshan Kishan IPL girlfriendAditi Hundia Miss Diva 2018Ishan Kishan news todayIshan Kishan T20 World Cup 2026India T20 World Cup squad 2026Ishan Kishan comeback storyIshan Kishan SRH starIshan Kishan Instagram rumoursAditi Hundia instagramcricketers girlfriends IndiaIshan Kishan off field lifeIndian cricketer girlfriend newsIshan Kishan latest updateAditi Hundia and Ishan KishanIshan Kishan selection newsIshan Kishan fan searchIshan Kishan lifestyleIshan Kishan media buzzIshan Kishan trending topic
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Different Sports, Same Obsession: Why Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo And Max Verstappen Share The Same Mindset?
camera icon10
title
Bollywood OTT releases January 2026
Most-Awaited Bollywood OTT Releases In January 2026 On Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Prime Video & ZEE5
camera icon10
title
CSK
IPL 2026: Overseas Players Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, DC, PBKS After Mini Auction - In Pics
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For December 22- 28: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon8
title
ITR Filing 2025
Filing Belated ITR? Returns Not Processed Or Intimated Before December 31, Could Spell Trouble For You; Find Out Why