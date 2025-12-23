Who Is Ishan Kishan’s Girlfriend? Inside The Aditi Hundia Story - In Pics

photoDetails

Ishan Kishan’s return to India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad has reignited interest beyond cricket, especially around his rumoured relationship with Aditi Hundia. From IPL sightings and social media clues to silent support during career lows, the Ishan Kishan girlfriend narrative remains one of Indian cricket’s most searched topics. While unconfirmed, the blend of sporting redemption and off-field intrigue keeps fans engaged, boosting search trends, dwell time and shareability across sports and lifestyle platforms.