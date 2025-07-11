Who Is Joe Root’s Wife? Inside Carrie Cotterell’s Journey from Bartender to Cricket WAG

photoDetails

Meet Carrie Cotterell, the wife of England cricket star Joe Root. Their heartwarming love story began at The Arc bar in Headingley, where Carrie worked as a manager. The couple went public in 2014, got engaged in 2016, and married in Sheffield in 2018. Carrie, now a proud mother of two, often cheers Joe from the stands, balancing fame and family with grace. Known for her private lifestyle and millionaire status, Carrie has become a fan-favorite among England cricket WAGs. Discover more about Joe Root’s wife, their romantic journey, and how she supports the England Test cricket legend on and off the field.