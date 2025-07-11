Advertisement
Who Is Joe Root’s Wife? Inside Carrie Cotterell’s Journey from Bartender to Cricket WAG

Meet Carrie Cotterell, the wife of England cricket star Joe Root. Their heartwarming love story began at The Arc bar in Headingley, where Carrie worked as a manager. The couple went public in 2014, got engaged in 2016, and married in Sheffield in 2018. Carrie, now a proud mother of two, often cheers Joe from the stands, balancing fame and family with grace. Known for her private lifestyle and millionaire status, Carrie has become a fan-favorite among England cricket WAGs. Discover more about Joe Root’s wife, their romantic journey, and how she supports the England Test cricket legend on and off the field.

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 08:33 AM IST
1. From Bartender to WAG: Carrie Met Root at Headingley’s Arc Bar

Before fame and fortune, Joe Root and Carrie Cotterell’s love story began at The Arc bar in Headingley. Carrie, then a manager, met Joe through mutual friends — a true rom-com moment.

2. Instagram Official: Their Relationship Went Public in 2014

The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in 2014, giving fans a glimpse into Root’s off-field life. The post marked the start of their public journey together.

3. Tied the Knot in 2018: A Private Wedding in Sheffield

After a two-year engagement, Joe and Carrie got married on December 1, 2018, in Sheffield. It was a heartfelt ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

4. Proud Parents of Two: Meet Alfred and Isabella Root

The Roots are a family of four now. Their son Alfred William was born in 2017, followed by daughter Isabella in 2020 — often seen in sweet family posts on social media.

5. Millionaire Lifestyle: Carrie’s Net Worth in Crores

Though she values privacy, Carrie reportedly enjoys a millionaire lifestyle. Thanks to Root’s endorsements and contracts, the couple lives luxuriously, owning properties and premium vehicles.

6. Ultimate Support System: Carrie at Every Major England Match

Whether it's Ashes or a subcontinent tour, Carrie’s often seen in the stands. She travels with the Barmy Army, passionately cheering for her husband and Team England.

7. Private Yet Present: Carrie Chooses Low Profile Over Limelight

Despite her high-profile marriage, Carrie has kept much of her life private. She avoids media attention and rarely gives interviews — a rare move among modern WAGs.

8. Root’s Rock: Balancing Career and Fatherhood Thanks to Carrie

Joe Root often credits Carrie for keeping him grounded. With his packed cricket schedule, her presence allows him to focus on the game while being a devoted dad off the field.

9. Life Beyond Cricket: The Couple’s Shared Passion for Sports

Carrie shares Joe’s love for football and golf. From attending Sheffield United matches to golfing getaways, the couple enjoys a sporty lifestyle off the pitch too.

10. A Love Story Fans Adore: Carrie & Joe’s Journey Is Goals

From barroom beginnings to raising a family and living the dream, Joe Root and Carrie Cotterell’s relationship is a fan-favorite off-field saga that continues to inspire.

