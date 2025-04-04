Who Is Kamindu Mendis? All You Need To Know About IPL’s First Ambidextrous Bowler
He rose to fame after bowling with both hands to India’s star batters Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav in a T20I match in 2024 and also became the second ambidextrous bowler of his country after Tharindu Rathnayake.
KKR vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a pathetic outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, April 3. The Hyderabad-based franchise lost the game by 80 runs.
IPL 2025
Despite losing the game, there was one player from SRH who made headlines, Kamindu Mendis who became IPL’s first ambidextrous bowler. During the 13th over of KKR’s first innings, SRH skipper Pat Cummins asked debutant Kamindu Mendis to come in to bowl.
Mendis Snares Angkrish Raghuvanshi
The Sri Lankan star all-rounder started off with a right-arm spin as Venkatesh Iyer was on the strike and later switched to a left-arm spin when right-handed Angkrish Raghuvanshi came to the strike. Mendis went on to dismiss Angkrish soon after he smashed his fifty.
All You Need To Know About IPL's First Ambidextrous Bowler
On the back of this feat, Mendis became the first-ever ambidextrous bowler to take a wicket in IPL history. Kamindu Mendis who SRH acquired for INR 75 lakh, showed his finesse and is likely to get more opportunities going ahead for SRH.
Mendis Rose To Fame
Kamindu Mendis came into the limelight after giving brilliant performances in first-class games for Galle. On the back of his fantastic domestic season, the young all-rounder made his T20I debut for the Lankan team in December 2018.
Who Is Kamindu Mendis?
He rose to fame after bowling with both hands to India’s star batters Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav in a T20I match in 2024 and also became the second ambidextrous bowler of his country after Tharindu Rathnayake.
Kamindu Mendis - A Handy Batter
Apart from his bowling, Mendis is also a useful batter, scoring 381 runs in 23 T20I matches as well as 1937 runs in Twenty-20 games.
Trending Photos