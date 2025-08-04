photoDetails

Who Is Karishma Kotak? Model-Turned-Cricket Presenter Trends After WCL 2025 Viral Proposal Moment

Karishma Kotak stole the spotlight during the WCL 2025 final at Edgbaston after a surprise on-air proposal from singer Harshit Tomar went viral. The former Bigg Boss contestant and popular cricket presenter was visibly shocked as the romantic moment unfolded live, sparking a frenzy across social media platforms. Known for her glamorous career as a Kingfisher calendar model and appearances in films like Freaky Ali, Karishma Kotak’s personal life instantly became a trending topic. Fans are now eagerly following her Instagram for updates. This viral moment has made Karishma Kotak the most talked-about personality in sports and entertainment circles this week.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Aug 04, 2025, 09:34 AM IST

1. Karishma Kotak becomes the unexpected star of WCL 2025 with live proposal moment. In a shocking turn, her poised reaction to Tomar's proposal went viral, making her a trending topic across Google, Twitter, and Instagram.

2. "Will you marry me?" — Karishma left speechless by live TV shocker. Her stunned silence and graceful composure in that moment earned admiration from fans and broadcasters alike.

3. The internet explodes with Karishma Kotak memes, admiration, and age-gap debates. The clip sparked a social media frenzy, driving massive search interest in "Karishma Kotak age", "Karishma Kotak husband", and "Karishma Kotak personal life."

4. Karishma Kotak began modelling at 16 in London before making waves in India. Her early start in the UK set the foundation for a successful global career in modelling and entertainment.

5. Kingfisher Calendar 2006 made Karishma a household name in Indian fashion. This iconic shoot opened doors for high-end brand endorsements and screen opportunities.

6. Featured in ads for Dove, Tanishq, Wella, Titan, and more top-tier brands. Her portfolio as a commercial model includes India's most recognizable campaigns, increasing her cross-platform appeal.

7. Karishma Kotak gained national attention with Bigg Boss Season 6. Her time in the house showcased her emotional strength and relatability, earning her a loyal fanbase.

8. Hosting Extraaa Innings during IPL 6 cemented her cricket presenter credentials. She brought glamour and game sense to millions of cricket viewers, a rare mix in the broadcasting world.

9. She credits Mandira Bedi for inspiring her journey in cricket broadcasting. In interviews, Karishma humbly acknowledges Mandira's path-breaking role and how it paved the way for others like her.

10. "I never planned to be a cricket presenter — it just found me," says Karishma. Her spontaneous entry into sports media resonated with fans and proved how authenticity trumps strategy.

11. Karishma Kotak worked with Chiranjeevi in 'Shankar Dada Zindabad' and Nawazuddin in 'Freaky Ali' Her film career spans Bollywood, Tollywood, and Punjabi cinema, making her a versatile performer.

12. She made her Punjabi film debut with Gippy Grewal in 'Kaptaan'. Karishma's cross-industry appeal continues to grow with impactful regional roles.

13. Appeared in music videos with Jay Sean, Apache Indian, and Sonu Nigam. Long before the WCL moment, she was already making waves across music platforms globally.

14. Karishma handled the on-air proposal with elegance, earning universal praise. Despite the surprise, she maintained professionalism — a move that won hearts and headlines.

15. Her composed reaction trended as "Karishma Kotak grace under pressure" on search engines. It wasn't just what she said — it was what she didn't say that kept everyone hooked.

16. Fans flooded her Instagram, calling her "the classiest woman on TV right now." Engagement on her socials skyrocketed as people sought her reaction, statement, or next appearance.

17. Google searches for "Karishma Kotak proposal video" and "WCL anchor name" hit record highs. Her name became the #1 trending search term linked to the WCL 2025 final.

18. "Who is Karishma Kotak?" tops autocomplete suggestions after Edgbaston moment. This single moment revived interest in her entire career, with media digging into her bio and past projects.

19. Karishma's IMDb, Wikipedia, and Instagram traffic spikes within hours of the proposal. Entertainment sites rushed to update her profiles as fans demanded more details.