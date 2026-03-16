Who is Kavya Maran? Inside SRH CEO’s education, business empire and Rs 400 crore net worth

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Kavya Maran is a leading Indian business executive best known as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Executive Director of Sun TV Network. Born in Chennai, she completed a B.Com from Stella Maris College before earning an MBA from Warwick Business School. Since taking charge of the Sunrisers franchise in 2018, she has helped expand the Sun Group’s cricket presence globally with teams in the IPL, SA20 and The Hundred. With an estimated net worth of over ₹400 crore, Kavya Maran has emerged as one of the most influential figures in sports business, combining media leadership with a growing international cricket franchise network.