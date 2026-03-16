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NewsPhotosWho is Kavya Maran? Inside SRH CEO’s education, business empire and Rs 400 crore net worth
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Who is Kavya Maran? Inside SRH CEO’s education, business empire and Rs 400 crore net worth

Kavya Maran is a leading Indian business executive best known as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Executive Director of Sun TV Network. Born in Chennai, she completed a B.Com from Stella Maris College before earning an MBA from Warwick Business School. Since taking charge of the Sunrisers franchise in 2018, she has helped expand the Sun Group’s cricket presence globally with teams in the IPL, SA20 and The Hundred. With an estimated net worth of over ₹400 crore, Kavya Maran has emerged as one of the most influential figures in sports business, combining media leadership with a growing international cricket franchise network.

Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
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1. Kavya Maran completed her undergraduate commerce degree in Chennai

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1. Kavya Maran completed her undergraduate commerce degree in Chennai

Kavya Maran pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Stella Maris College, Chennai, graduating in 2012. Her academic focus on finance and business management laid the foundation for her later leadership roles in the Sun Group media empire.

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2. She later earned an MBA from a leading international business school

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2. She later earned an MBA from a leading international business school

After completing her undergraduate studies, Kavya Maran pursued an MBA from Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom, strengthening her global business perspective and strategic management expertise in media and sports industries.

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3. Kavya Maran serves as Executive Director at Sun TV Network

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3. Kavya Maran serves as Executive Director at Sun TV Network

Kavya Maran holds the position of Executive Director at Sun TV Network Limited, one of Asia’s largest regional media conglomerates with dozens of TV channels, radio stations and digital platforms across South India.

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4. She became CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL in 2018

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4. She became CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL in 2018

In 2018, Kavya Maran took charge as CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), making her one of the youngest executives to lead an Indian Premier League franchise and oversee auction strategy and cricket operations.

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5. Kavya leads Sun Group’s global cricket franchise strategy

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5. Kavya leads Sun Group’s global cricket franchise strategy

Under her leadership, the Sun Group expanded beyond the IPL by acquiring teams across multiple leagues, creating a global cricket portfolio that includes franchises in India, South Africa and England.

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6. Sunrisers Eastern Cape became a dominant SA20 franchise

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6. Sunrisers Eastern Cape became a dominant SA20 franchise

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape, owned by the Sun Group, quickly became one of the most successful teams in South Africa’s SA20 league, winning multiple championships and establishing a strong brand in global franchise cricket.

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7. Sun Group acquired a team in England’s The Hundred

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7. Sun Group acquired a team in England’s The Hundred

In 2026, the Sun Group completed the full acquisition of the Northern Superchargers franchise, later rebranded as Sunrisers Leeds, marking a major step in the group’s global sports expansion strategy.

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8. The Abrar Ahmed signing sparked international debate

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8. The Abrar Ahmed signing sparked international debate

Kavya Maran came under scrutiny after Sunrisers Leeds signed Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction, becoming one of the rare instances of an Indian-owned team selecting a Pakistani cricketer in a major draft.

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9. Her estimated net worth is around ₹400–₹435 crore

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9. Her estimated net worth is around ₹400–₹435 crore

Kavya Maran’s personal net worth is estimated between ₹400 crore and ₹435 crore, derived primarily from her executive role within the Sun Group and ownership stakes in the Sunrisers franchise network.

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10. She belongs to the influential Maran business and political family

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10. She belongs to the influential Maran business and political family

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran and business executive Kavery Maran. The Maran family has deep connections in Indian media, business and politics.

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