Who Is KKR Star All-Rounder Andre Russell's Wife: All About Model Jassym Lora Ahead Of IPL 2025 - In Pics
Andre Russell, the explosive West Indian all-rounder, is known for his powerful hitting and game-changing performances in T20 leagues worldwide. While fans admire his on-field heroics, many are equally curious about his personal life, particularly his relationship with his stunning and supportive wife, Jassym Lora. A popular figure in her own right, Jassym is not just the cricketer’s better half but also a successful model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Her glamorous lifestyle, fitness-focused content, and strong presence at Russell’s matches have made her a fan favourite.
The couple’s love story has captivated cricket enthusiasts, with Jassym often seen cheering for Russell from the stands, adding to the excitement of the game. Their bond reflects a mix of romance, ambition, and mutual support, making them one of the most talked-about power couples in the cricketing world. From their early dating days to their lavish wedding and life as parents, Jassym and Andre’s journey is full of interesting moments that fans love to follow. In this article, we take a closer look at Jassym Lora’s life, her career, her relationship with Russell, and how she has carved her own identity beyond being just a cricketer’s wife.
Jassym Lora is a model and influencer –
Born in Miami, Florida, she has built a successful career in the fashion industry, working with top brands and sharing content with her massive Instagram following.
She dreamed of becoming a Victoria’s Secret model –
Since childhood, Jassym aspired to make it big in the modeling industry and has achieved success through high-profile photoshoots and endorsements.
She has over 364k Instagram followers –
Jassym frequently shares glamorous photoshoots, travel content, and fitness videos, engaging her fanbase with her stylish lifestyle.
She is passionate about fitness –
Jassym often posts workout videos, inspiring her followers with her disciplined fitness routine and healthy lifestyle choices.
Andre Russell and Jassym met years ago –
Though details about their first meeting remain private, their chemistry was instant, leading to a strong relationship.
Russell proposed in 2014 –
The West Indian all-rounder popped the question, and Jassym said yes, marking the beginning of their journey as a power couple.
They got married in July 2016 –
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Jassym became a cricket fan after meeting Russell –
She started following his matches closely and became one of his biggest supporters.
She is Russell’s biggest cheerleader –
Jassym is often seen supporting him from the stands during IPL and international matches.
She regularly attends KKR matches –
During the IPL season, she is frequently spotted at KKR games, cheering for Russell and the team.
The couple sets major relationship goals –
They often share adorable moments on social media, showcasing their strong bond.
She manages her career while supporting Russell –
Despite being married to a cricket star, Jassym has built an independent career as a model and influencer.
They welcomed a daughter in 2020 –
Their first child, Amaiah S Russell, was born on January 23, 2020, bringing immense joy to their lives.
Jassym shares glimpses of family life on Instagram –
She often posts pictures of their daughter and their special moments together.
They travel extensively –
The couple enjoys vacationing at luxury destinations worldwide, often sharing travel pictures with fans.
Russell and Jassym frequently attend events together –
Whether it’s cricket award shows or parties, they are always seen making stylish appearances.
Jassym has a strong social media presence –
Her fashion, fitness, and lifestyle content continues to attract a global audience.
Russell credits Jassym for his success –
He has mentioned in interviews that her constant support helps him stay motivated on the field.
They have a luxurious home in Jamaica –
The couple resides in a stunning house in Kingston, reflecting their love for a lavish lifestyle.
Jassym is one of the most glamorous WAGs in cricket –
She has redefined the role of a cricketer’s wife by being independent and influential in her own right.
