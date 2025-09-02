Who Is Laila Hasanovic? The Model Linked To Jannik Sinner Amid His US Open 2025 Title Defence
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, world No. 1 and defending US Open 2025 champion, has sparked romance rumors with Danish model Laila Hasanovic after fans spotted her photo on his phone lock screen. Hasanovic, who previously dated Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher, was also seen in Sinner’s player box at the French Open and attending Wimbledon, fueling speculation. Sinner recently admitted he is “in love” but refused to reveal details, leaving fans convinced Hasanovic is the mystery woman. With Sinner chasing another Grand Slam title, the rumored relationship blends tennis, fashion, and celebrity intrigue, making headlines worldwide.
1. A Phone Lock Screen Sparked the Jannik Sinner Dating Rumors
During his US Open third-round win over Denis Shapovalov, fans noticed Sinner’s lock screen seemingly showed Laila Hasanovic’s Armani Beauty photo, setting social media on fire with romance speculation.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
2. Laila Hasanovic Was Spotted in Sinner’s Player Box Earlier This Year
The Danish model was seen supporting Sinner at the French Open 2025, leading fans to believe the rumored couple may have been quietly dating long before the US Open spotlight.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
3. Jannik Sinner Admitted He’s “In Love” Ahead of the US Open
In an interview with Corriere Della Sera, Sinner revealed he is in love but refused to name his partner, fueling curiosity about whether Hasanovic is the mystery woman.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
4. Hasanovic’s Wimbledon Appearance Added Fuel to the Fire
The model was present at Wimbledon 2025, the same tournament where Sinner lifted his first Wimbledon title. Her appearance strengthened fan theories about a possible romance.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
5. Both Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic Are 24 Years Old
The tennis star and the model share not only similar fame levels but also the same age, making them one of sport and fashion’s potential power couples of 2025.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
6. Hasanovic Previously Dated Formula 1 Driver Mick Schumacher
Before Sinner, Hasanovic dated Mick Schumacher, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher. The past link adds another layer of intrigue to her rumored new romance with the tennis champion.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
7. Sinner Recently Split From Fellow Tennis Player Anna Kalinskaya
The Italian star confirmed his breakup with Anna Kalinskaya earlier this year, paving the way for fans to speculate about his new relationship with Hasanovic.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
8. Social Media Sleuths Are Driving the Narrative
From TikTok clips to Instagram fan accounts, online detectives have pieced together photos and sightings, making this one of the most talked-about sports romance rumors of the year.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
9. Neither Sinner Nor Hasanovic Has Confirmed the Relationship
Despite the buzz, both remain tight-lipped. Their silence is only fueling more curiosity, with fans waiting for an official confirmation from the pair.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
10. Sinner Balances Love Rumors With US Open Title Defense
While fans dissect his love life, Sinner continues his focus on tennis, entering the fourth round against Alexander Bublik, proving he’s determined to defend his Grand Slam crown. (Photo Credit-Twitter)
