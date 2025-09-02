Who Is Laila Hasanovic? The Model Linked To Jannik Sinner Amid His US Open 2025 Title Defence

photoDetails

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, world No. 1 and defending US Open 2025 champion, has sparked romance rumors with Danish model Laila Hasanovic after fans spotted her photo on his phone lock screen. Hasanovic, who previously dated Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher, was also seen in Sinner’s player box at the French Open and attending Wimbledon, fueling speculation. Sinner recently admitted he is “in love” but refused to reveal details, leaving fans convinced Hasanovic is the mystery woman. With Sinner chasing another Grand Slam title, the rumored relationship blends tennis, fashion, and celebrity intrigue, making headlines worldwide.