NewsPhotosWho Is Lauren Bell? England’s Rising Fast Bowler Powering RCB’s Bowling Line-Up - In Pics
Who Is Lauren Bell? England’s Rising Fast Bowler Powering RCB’s Bowling Line-Up - In Pics

Lauren Bell, England’s 6'2" pacer and RCB’s WPL 2026 star, becomes an internet crush. Here's how she started his career and highlighted her charm in WPL. 

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Meet Lauren Bell

1/8
Meet Lauren Bell

Lauren Bell is an English fast-medium bowler who has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young pacers in women’s cricket. Her height, control, and ability to extract bounce make her a valuable asset in all formats.

 

Early Life & Background

2/8
Early Life & Background

Born on 2 January 2001 in Swindon, England, Bell developed her game through the English domestic system. Nicknamed “The Shard,” she uses her tall frame to trouble batters with steep bounce and movement.

 

Playing Style & Role

3/8
Playing Style & Role

Bell is a right-arm fast-medium bowler known for accuracy and discipline. She can swing the new ball early and maintain pressure with consistent line and length during the middle overs.

 

International Career (England)

4/8
International Career (England)

She made her international debut for the England Women's cricket team in 2022 and has since become a regular across formats. Her calm mindset has helped her deliver in high-pressure situations.

 

Domestic & Franchise Experience

5/8
Domestic & Franchise Experience

At the domestic and franchise level, Bell has represented Hampshire and Southern Brave. These experiences across different leagues have sharpened her tactical awareness and adaptability in T20 cricket.

 

Lauren Bell Joined RCB

6/8
Lauren Bell Joined RCB

Lauren Bell joined Royal Challengers Bangalore Women as a key overseas signing. In the 2026 WPL mega auction, RCB Women purchased Lauren Bell for ₹90 lakh, making her one of their most expensive picks. 

 

WPL Journey So Far

7/8
WPL Journey So Far

She previously starred for UP Warriorz, but RCB grabbed her for WPL 2026. In her WPL debut match for RCB, she impressed by bowling an opening maiden over and bowling 11 dot balls out of 12, showcasing calm control and pace pressure.

Why Lauren Bell is RCB’s Bowling Strength

8/8
Why Lauren Bell is RCB’s Bowling Strength

Lauren Bell is seen as a long-term bowling weapon for RCB. With international experience and proven consistency, she strengthens the team’s attack and remains a crucial figure in their WPL ambitions.

