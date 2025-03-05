Who Is Lerisha Munuswamy? Here’s All You Need To Know About South African Hindu Cricketer’s Wife
Because of COVID-19, Lerisha Munuswamy and Keshav Maharaj's wedding was postponed for 2 years. The couple tied the knot following Indian rituals in Durban. The couple also has one daughter born in 2024.
Who Is Lerisha Munuswamy
Lerisha Munuswamy is a lawyer by profession and her forte is commercial law and litigation. She got married to star South African spinner Keshav Maharaj in April 2022.
Lerisha Munuswamy Has Indian Roots
Just like Keshav Maharaj, Lerisha Munuswamy's relatives come from Uttar Pradesh and the star player’s wife often visits temples whenever she is in India.
Lerisha Munuswamy - Kathak Dancer
Apart from being a lawyer, Lerisha Munuswamy is a trained Kathak dancer. She keeps sharing her dance videos on her social media handles.
Lerisha - Keshav Maharaj First Meeting
Back during Covid, Lerisha met Keshav Maharaj for the very first time through common friends and eventually they started dating each other before getting married in 2022.
Lerisha Munuswamy - Keshav Maharaj's Wedding Got Delayed
Keshav Maharaj International Wickets
Talking about Keshav Maharaj’s career, the left-arm spinner has scalped almost 300 wickets for South Africa. In the red ball format, Keshav has 198 wickets while he has taken 58 in ODIs and 38 in T20 matches.
Champions Trophy 2025
Keshav Maharaj is currently taking part in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 which is hosted by Pakistan. He is leading South Africa's spin attack and is a key member of the team.
Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final
South Africa is currently taking part in the second semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at Lahore.
