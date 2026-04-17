Who is LizLaz? Why German-South African travel vlogger and singer trending after Virat Kohli’s viral instagram like

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LizLaz, also known as Jennifer, is a German-South African travel vlogger and singer trending in India after Virat Kohli’s Instagram account liked her post. Known for authentic cultural storytelling, multilingual skills, and viral content like “Samosa Samosa,” she has built a strong Indian fanbase. Her rise highlights how global creators succeed by embracing local culture respectfully. The Kohli interaction has amplified her visibility, turning her into a major talking point across social media. With expanding content formats including podcasts and music, LizLaz represents the evolving influencer landscape where authenticity, relatability, and timing drive viral success and long-term audience growth.