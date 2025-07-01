Advertisement
Who Is Maddie Hamilton? Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Rumoured Girlfriend - In Pics

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s poor fielding performance in the first Test against England, where he dropped four crucial catches, has sparked criticism and speculation, including attention on his personal life. Fans have unfairly targeted his rumored British girlfriend, Maddie Hamilton, blaming her for his dip in form. Maddie, often seen supporting Jaiswal during IPL and international matches, has been a frequent presence in the stands, fueling relationship rumors. While Jaiswal has not publicly confirmed the relationship, his social media post with Maddie and her brother added to the buzz. The backlash online reflects the intrusive scrutiny athletes face over personal matters.

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 08:03 AM IST
1. Maddie Hamilton Goes Viral After Jaiswal’s Fielding Collapse

1. Maddie Hamilton Goes Viral After Jaiswal’s Fielding Collapse

Jaiswal’s four dropped catches in the 1st Test led fans to unfairly shift blame to his rumoured girlfriend Maddie Hamilton, who was quickly dragged into the online conversation.

2. "Downfall Ki Reason Mil Gayi": Fans Blame Maddie for Jaiswal’s Poor Form

2.

From Reddit threads to Instagram comments, fans claimed Maddie was the “distraction” behind Jaiswal’s dip, with comments like “Bhai fas gaya ladki ke chakkar mein” going viral.

3. Jaiswal’s Instagram Post With Maddie Sparks Relationship Rumours

3. Jaiswal’s Instagram Post With Maddie Sparks Relationship Rumours

A recent Instagram post featuring Maddie and her brother Henry Hamilton added fuel to speculation, making fans revisit their rumoured love story and its timing with his slump.

4. Who is Maddie Hamilton? The British Student Behind the Buzz

4. Who is Maddie Hamilton? The British Student Behind the Buzz

Maddie Hamilton is a UK-based nutrition student, first spotted in an Indian jersey at a 2024 Test match in Hyderabad, where her support for Jaiswal caught cameras—and hearts.

5. From IPL to Test Series: Maddie Seen Cheering in the Stands

5. From IPL to Test Series: Maddie Seen Cheering in the Stands

During IPL 2024 and 2025, Maddie was frequently seen wearing a Rajasthan Royals jersey in the stands, making her a familiar face to fans watching Jaiswal closely.

6. Jaiswal Met Maddie Through Her Brother Henry

6. Jaiswal Met Maddie Through Her Brother Henry

Reports suggest Henry Hamilton introduced Maddie to Jaiswal, and the cricketer has since bonded with her family—adding personal layers to a professional setback.

7. Despite Online Heat, Jaiswal Maintains Silence on Relationship

7. Despite Online Heat, Jaiswal Maintains Silence on Relationship

Though fans are curious and media reports are swirling, Jaiswal hasn’t confirmed or denied his relationship with Maddie, keeping his private life firmly under wraps.

8. Maddie Faces Unfair Online Abuse Amid Cricketing Pressure

8. Maddie Faces Unfair Online Abuse Amid Cricketing Pressure

After the Leeds defeat, Maddie became a target of social media trolling, with users calling her a “bad omen” for Jaiswal’s form—highlighting the toxic side of fan culture.

9. Cricket and Love: Can Jaiswal Handle the Double Spotlight?

9. Cricket and Love: Can Jaiswal Handle the Double Spotlight?

As India prepares for the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, the pressure on Jaiswal isn’t just to redeem himself on the field—but to rise above the personal life scrutiny too.

10. Maddie’s Continued Presence Shows She’s Here to Stay

10. Maddie’s Continued Presence Shows She’s Here to Stay

Despite the backlash, Maddie has continued to appear at Jaiswal’s matches, proving she’s more than just a fleeting figure—possibly a steady support during turbulent times.

