Who Is Maddie Hamilton? Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Rumoured Girlfriend - In Pics

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s poor fielding performance in the first Test against England, where he dropped four crucial catches, has sparked criticism and speculation, including attention on his personal life. Fans have unfairly targeted his rumored British girlfriend, Maddie Hamilton, blaming her for his dip in form. Maddie, often seen supporting Jaiswal during IPL and international matches, has been a frequent presence in the stands, fueling relationship rumors. While Jaiswal has not publicly confirmed the relationship, his social media post with Maddie and her brother added to the buzz. The backlash online reflects the intrusive scrutiny athletes face over personal matters.