Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Meet Hardik Pandya’s New Girlfriend, Award-Winning Model And Yoga Trainer
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has officially confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, ending weeks of speculation. The couple’s romantic Instagram stories from a private beach getaway went viral, showcasing their chemistry and marking a new chapter in Pandya’s life after his separation from Natasa Stankovic. Mahieka Sharma, a 24-year-old award-winning model and yoga trainer, has walked the ramp for top designers like Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani. A graduate in Economics and Finance, she’s also featured in several brand campaigns and music videos. Fans are now celebrating Pandya’s “off-field innings” with Mahieka, calling them cricket’s newest power couple.
1. Hardik Pandya Confirms His Relationship Publicly
Hardik Pandya ended weeks of speculation by sharing a series of Instagram stories featuring Mahieka Sharma, making their relationship official just before his 32nd birthday.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
2. The Beachside Posts Went Viral Instantly
The photos from their private seaside getaway showcased a romantic and relaxed vibe, quickly trending across social media platforms within hours of being posted.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
3. The Blue Evil-Eye Emoji Sparked Interest
Pandya tagged Mahieka in one of his stories with a blue evil-eye emoji — a gesture fans interpreted as a sign of protection and affection.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
4. Fans Flooded Social Media With Congratulations
Supporters and admirers flooded Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) with congratulatory comments, calling it “Pandya’s best partnership off the field.”(Photo Credit - Instagram)
5. Mahieka Sharma Is an Award-Winning Model
She received the Model of the Year (New Age) award at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards, solidifying her status as a rising name in Indian fashion.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
6. She Has Worked With Top Designers
Mahieka has walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar, and Amit Aggarwal, earning admiration for her grace and professionalism.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
7. Mahieka Appeared on Magazine Covers
She has featured on the covers of leading fashion magazines including Elle, Grazia, and Femina, often spotlighted for her contemporary yet elegant style.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
8. She Is a Graduate in Economics and Finance
Before entering modeling, Mahieka completed her degree in Economics and Finance, balancing academic excellence with creative ambitions.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
9. She Is a Certified Yoga Instructor
Apart from modeling, Mahieka is a trained yoga teacher, known for promoting holistic fitness and mindfulness on her social media platforms.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
10. She Has Featured in Major Brand Campaigns
Mahieka has collaborated with top brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, appearing in ad campaigns, music videos, and short films.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
11. She Made a Cameo in Omung Kumar’s Film
Mahieka made her Bollywood debut with a small role in the 2019 film “PM Narendra Modi”, directed by Omung Kumar.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
12. Her Ramp Walks Became the Talk of Fashion Weeks
She has been part of numerous prestigious fashion weeks, earning praise for her confidence, unique walk, and effortless charm on the runway.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
13. She Once Walked With a Broken Heel
During a Gaurav Gupta show, Mahieka’s heel snapped mid-walk, yet she continued with composure — a moment that went viral for her professionalism.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
14. She Worked Despite a Severe Eye Infection
Before another major ramp show, Mahieka suffered from an eye infection but chose to perform, proving her dedication to her craft.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
15. She Was Spotted With Hardik at Mumbai Airport
Weeks before the announcement, fans noticed Hardik and Mahieka together at Mumbai airport in coordinated black outfits, fueling dating rumours.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
16. Fans Noticed Subtle Social Media Clues
From following each other on Instagram to Mahieka liking Hardik’s posts, eagle-eyed fans connected the dots much before the official reveal.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
17. Their Romantic Posts Confirmed the Speculation
Pandya’s beachside pictures with Mahieka and their affectionate gestures finally confirmed what fans had been speculating for weeks.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
18. Hardik Pandya’s Relationship Comes After His Divorce
Hardik was previously married to Natasa Stankovic. The couple confirmed their separation in July 2024 after four years of marriage.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
19. Mahieka Maintains a Private Personal Life
Despite being in the public eye, Mahieka prefers keeping her personal life low-profile, focusing mainly on her career and wellness.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
20. Fans Call It Pandya’s Happiest Chapter Yet
With the confirmation of his new relationship, fans believe Hardik Pandya has turned a new page in life, celebrating both love and stability off the field.(Photo Credit - Instagram)
