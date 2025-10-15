Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Meet Hardik Pandya’s New Girlfriend, Award-Winning Model And Yoga Trainer

photoDetails

english

2972118

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has officially confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, ending weeks of speculation. The couple’s romantic Instagram stories from a private beach getaway went viral, showcasing their chemistry and marking a new chapter in Pandya’s life after his separation from Natasa Stankovic. Mahieka Sharma, a 24-year-old award-winning model and yoga trainer, has walked the ramp for top designers like Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani. A graduate in Economics and Finance, she’s also featured in several brand campaigns and music videos. Fans are now celebrating Pandya’s “off-field innings” with Mahieka, calling them cricket’s newest power couple.