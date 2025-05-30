Who Is Malvika Nayak? Anushka Sharma’s Mystery Companion At RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match Goes Viral - In Pics
During the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between RCB and PBKS, Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Virat Kohli, but it was her companion, Malvika Nayak, who sparked online curiosity. Fans flooded social media asking, “Who is the girl sitting next to Anushka Sharma?” Malvika, Anushka’s close friend, is an MBA graduate and currently heads Business Development at Innoz Technologies. She is married to Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing & Revenue at RCB, which explains her presence at RCB matches. The duo’s celebration after RCB’s win went viral, making Malvika an overnight internet sensation and the newest name linked to the RCB celebrity circle.
1. Malvika Nayak: The 'Mystery Woman' Beside Anushka Sharma
During the RCB vs PBKS match, fans flooded Google and X (Twitter) with searches like "Who is the girl next to Anushka Sharma?"—revealing Malvika Nayak as the trending personality of the night.
2. Malvika Is Not Just a Friend—She’s Family to the RCB Circle
Malvika is a close friend of Anushka Sharma and is married to Nikhil Sosale, the Head of Marketing & Revenue at RCB, directly linking her to the franchise and the Kohli circle.
3. She’s an MBA Grad With a Powerful Corporate Role
A graduate from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Malvika currently leads Business Development & Partnerships at Innoz Technologies, reflecting a strong presence beyond the glam of cricket stadiums.
4. Why Is She Always Spotted at RCB Games With Anushka?
Her husband’s top-level role at RCB, combined with her friendship with Anushka, makes her a regular face at RCB matches—fueling fan curiosity every time she appears.
5. RCB’s Win Sparked a Viral Hug Moment
As RCB secured their spot in the IPL 2025 final, Anushka and Malvika were seen jumping with joy and hugging—instantly turning their celebration into a viral X (Twitter) moment.
6. Netizens Turned Social Sleuths Overnight
Search queries like "Malvika Nayak Instagram", "Anushka’s friend at IPL 2025", and "RCB woman beside Anushka" trended as fans scrambled to learn more about this elusive figure.
7. Malvika’s Low Public Profile Only Amplified the Curiosity
Unlike other celebrity WAGs, Malvika maintains a low-key digital presence—making her sudden spotlight during the Qualifier even more intriguing to cricket and Bollywood fans alike.
8. She's Part of a Star-Studded Inner Circle
Malvika and Anushka have been spotted at multiple events together—often accompanied by Virat Kohli and Nikhil Sosale—indicating deep personal ties beyond public appearances.
9. Her Presence Reflects the Evolving Culture of IPL Glamour
With Bollywood’s influence on the IPL ever-growing, Malvika’s emergence highlights how the tournament continues to blend cricket, celebrity, and corporate power seamlessly.
10. RCB's Finals Entry Adds to the Buzz
With RCB reaching the finals again, fans are eagerly watching not just the on-field drama but also the stands—for moments featuring Virat, Anushka, and now, Malvika.
