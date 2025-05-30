Who Is Malvika Nayak? Anushka Sharma’s Mystery Companion At RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match Goes Viral - In Pics

photoDetails

During the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between RCB and PBKS, Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Virat Kohli, but it was her companion, Malvika Nayak, who sparked online curiosity. Fans flooded social media asking, “Who is the girl sitting next to Anushka Sharma?” Malvika, Anushka’s close friend, is an MBA graduate and currently heads Business Development at Innoz Technologies. She is married to Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing & Revenue at RCB, which explains her presence at RCB matches. The duo’s celebration after RCB’s win went viral, making Malvika an overnight internet sensation and the newest name linked to the RCB celebrity circle.