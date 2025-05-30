Advertisement
Who Is Malvika Nayak? Anushka Sharma’s Mystery Companion At RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match Goes Viral - In Pics

During the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between RCB and PBKS, Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Virat Kohli, but it was her companion, Malvika Nayak, who sparked online curiosity. Fans flooded social media asking, “Who is the girl sitting next to Anushka Sharma?” Malvika, Anushka’s close friend, is an MBA graduate and currently heads Business Development at Innoz Technologies. She is married to Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing & Revenue at RCB, which explains her presence at RCB matches. The duo’s celebration after RCB’s win went viral, making Malvika an overnight internet sensation and the newest name linked to the RCB celebrity circle.

Updated:May 30, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
1. Malvika Nayak: The 'Mystery Woman' Beside Anushka Sharma

1/20
1. Malvika Nayak: The 'Mystery Woman' Beside Anushka Sharma

During the RCB vs PBKS match, fans flooded Google and X (Twitter) with searches like "Who is the girl next to Anushka Sharma?"—revealing Malvika Nayak as the trending personality of the night.

2. Malvika Is Not Just a Friend—She’s Family to the RCB Circle

2/20
2. Malvika Is Not Just a Friend—She’s Family to the RCB Circle

Malvika is a close friend of Anushka Sharma and is married to Nikhil Sosale, the Head of Marketing & Revenue at RCB, directly linking her to the franchise and the Kohli circle.

3. She’s an MBA Grad With a Powerful Corporate Role

3/20
3. She’s an MBA Grad With a Powerful Corporate Role

A graduate from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Malvika currently leads Business Development & Partnerships at Innoz Technologies, reflecting a strong presence beyond the glam of cricket stadiums.

4. Why Is She Always Spotted at RCB Games With Anushka?

4/20
4. Why Is She Always Spotted at RCB Games With Anushka?

Her husband’s top-level role at RCB, combined with her friendship with Anushka, makes her a regular face at RCB matches—fueling fan curiosity every time she appears.

5. RCB’s Win Sparked a Viral Hug Moment

5/20
5. RCB’s Win Sparked a Viral Hug Moment

As RCB secured their spot in the IPL 2025 final, Anushka and Malvika were seen jumping with joy and hugging—instantly turning their celebration into a viral X (Twitter) moment.

6. Netizens Turned Social Sleuths Overnight

6/20
6. Netizens Turned Social Sleuths Overnight

Search queries like "Malvika Nayak Instagram", "Anushka’s friend at IPL 2025", and "RCB woman beside Anushka" trended as fans scrambled to learn more about this elusive figure.

7. Malvika’s Low Public Profile Only Amplified the Curiosity

7/20
7. Malvika’s Low Public Profile Only Amplified the Curiosity

Unlike other celebrity WAGs, Malvika maintains a low-key digital presence—making her sudden spotlight during the Qualifier even more intriguing to cricket and Bollywood fans alike.

8. She's Part of a Star-Studded Inner Circle

8/20
8. She's Part of a Star-Studded Inner Circle

Malvika and Anushka have been spotted at multiple events together—often accompanied by Virat Kohli and Nikhil Sosale—indicating deep personal ties beyond public appearances.

9. Her Presence Reflects the Evolving Culture of IPL Glamour

9/20
9. Her Presence Reflects the Evolving Culture of IPL Glamour

With Bollywood’s influence on the IPL ever-growing, Malvika’s emergence highlights how the tournament continues to blend cricket, celebrity, and corporate power seamlessly.

10. RCB's Finals Entry Adds to the Buzz

10/20
10. RCB's Finals Entry Adds to the Buzz

With RCB reaching the finals again, fans are eagerly watching not just the on-field drama but also the stands—for moments featuring Virat, Anushka, and now, Malvika.

