Who is Mitchell Owen, Big-Hitting BBL Star Replacing Glenn Maxwell At Punjab Kings For IPL 2025?

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Mitchell Owen will travel to India as soon as his commitments with Peshawar Zalmi in PSL comes to an end.

Zalmi currently sit fifth out of six teams in the PSL and they play their final group-stage match on May 9. If Zalmi qualify for the playoffs, Owen's PSL commitments could run until the final on May 18 - two days after PBKS' final group-stage fixture. It means that Owen will be available to PBKS only if they make it to the IPL playoffs, which begin May 20.