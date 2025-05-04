Who is Mitchell Owen, Big-Hitting BBL Star Replacing Glenn Maxwell At Punjab Kings For IPL 2025?
Mitchell Owen has replaced injured Glenn Maxwell at Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
Here's all you need to know about the Australian youngster Mitchell Owen:
1. Mitchell Owen Replaces Glenn Maxwell At Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked Australian all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 due to an injury. Mitch Owen will join Punjab Kings for Rs 3 crore.
2. Glenn Maxwell's Injury Details
Punjab Kings (PBKS) allrounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 after suffering a finger injury in his right hand. "It's very unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger," Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS captain, had said at the toss ahead of their game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday.
3. Glenn Maxwell's Performance In IPL 2025
Before getting ruled out of the IPL 2025, Glenn Maxwell was having an ordinary tournament. After buying him at Rs 4.2 crore at the IPL mega auction, Punjab Kings had huge expectations from Punjab Kings but he failed to deliver, scoring just 48 runs in 7 matches. With the ball, he picked just 4 wickets.
4. Who is Mitchell Owen?
Mitch Owen started his professional cricket journey with a state contract with Tasmania in 2020. The Australian youngster got the opportunity after scoring 415 runs at an average of 60 in the 2019-20 Under-19 National Championships.
Owen made his BBL debut in 2021 but fell short of a consistent run. The 23-year-old came to prominence in the latest edition of the BBL where he was the top run-scorer (452 runs from 11 innings) overall and played a key role in Hobart Hurricanes' title-winning run.
5. Mitchell Owen's Historic Knock In BBL
While playing for Hobart Hurricanes against the Sydney Thunder in the final of BBL 2024/25, Mitchell Owen played a splendid knock (108 off 42) that included 11 sixes and led his team to title win.
6. Mitchell Owens' Stint At Other Leagues
After his heroics in Big Bash League (BBL), Mitchell Owens earned contracts with the Paarl Royals in SA20 and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was a replacement for Corbin Bosch at Peshawar Zalmi after Bosch reneged on his deal to join Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams.
7. When Will Mitchell Owen Join Punjab Kings?
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Mitchell Owen will travel to India as soon as his commitments with Peshawar Zalmi in PSL comes to an end.
Zalmi currently sit fifth out of six teams in the PSL and they play their final group-stage match on May 9. If Zalmi qualify for the playoffs, Owen's PSL commitments could run until the final on May 18 - two days after PBKS' final group-stage fixture. It means that Owen will be available to PBKS only if they make it to the IPL playoffs, which begin May 20.
8. Mitchell Owen's Record In T20 Cricket
Mitch Owen has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs so far, with two centuries and a highest score of 108. The Australian all-rounder also has 10 T20 wickets to his name.
Trending Photos