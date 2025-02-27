photoDetails

english

2864677

The cricketing world and Bollywood often intertwine, giving rise to exciting love stories. The latest buzz? Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is rumoured to be dating television actress Mahira Sharma. While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, their recent interactions have set social media abuzz. From paparazzi moments to cryptic social media exchanges, here are 20 key insights into their rumoured romance that fans just can’t ignore!