Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2864719https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-is-mohammed-sirajs-new-rumored-girlfriend-all-about-tv-actress-mahira-sharma-in-pics-2864719
NewsPhotosWho Is Mohammed Siraj's New Rumored Girlfriend: All About TV Actress Mahira Sharma - In Pics Who Is Mohammed Siraj's New Rumored Girlfriend: All About TV Actress Mahira Sharma - In Pics
photoDetails

Who Is Mohammed Siraj's New Rumored Girlfriend: All About TV Actress Mahira Sharma - In Pics

The cricketing world and Bollywood often intertwine, giving rise to exciting love stories. The latest buzz? Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is rumoured to be dating television actress Mahira Sharma. While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, their recent interactions have set social media abuzz. From paparazzi moments to cryptic social media exchanges, here are 20 key insights into their rumoured romance that fans just can’t ignore!

Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 02:12 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Cricket Meets Bollywood Once Again

1/20
1. Cricket Meets Bollywood Once Again

The buzz around Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma’s rumoured relationship has ignited curiosity among fans, much like past Bollywood-cricket love stories.

Follow Us

2. Paparazzi Spot Mahira Blushing

2/20
2. Paparazzi Spot Mahira Blushing

Recently, Mahira was seen blushing when asked about her favourite cricketer, fueling speculation that there’s more to the story.

Follow Us

3. Social Media Interactions Spark Interest

3/20
3. Social Media Interactions Spark Interest

Fans first noticed the duo exchanging likes and comments on Instagram, hinting at a potential connection.

Follow Us

4. Mahira’s Silence Speaks Volumes

4/20
4. Mahira’s Silence Speaks Volumes

When questioned about Siraj, Mahira neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, leaving fans guessing.

Follow Us

5. Siraj’s Focus on Cricket Amid Speculation

5/20
5. Siraj’s Focus on Cricket Amid Speculation

Despite the dating rumors, Mohammed Siraj continues to focus on his cricketing career, remaining silent on his personal life.

Follow Us

6. Mahira’s Past Relationships in the Spotlight

6/20
6. Mahira’s Past Relationships in the Spotlight

Before Siraj, Mahira was linked to Paras Chhabra, whom she met on Bigg Boss 13. Their breakup in 2023 ended a highly publicized relationship.

Follow Us

7. Mahira’s Mother Dismisses Dating Rumors

7/20
7. Mahira’s Mother Dismisses Dating Rumors

Mahira’s mother called the reports “completely false,” but fans believe otherwise due to Mahira’s recent public reactions.

Follow Us

8. Netizens Compare Them to Virat & Anushka

8/20
8. Netizens Compare Them to Virat & Anushka

With the increasing chatter, fans have started comparing Siraj and Mahira to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Follow Us

9. Mahira’s ‘Lehanga’ Song Crosses 1 Billion Views

9/20
9. Mahira’s ‘Lehanga’ Song Crosses 1 Billion Views

Even before her link-up with Siraj, Mahira was already making waves, with her song ‘Lehanga’ amassing over 1 billion views on YouTube.

Follow Us

10. Siraj’s Growing Stardom in Indian Cricket

10/20
10. Siraj’s Growing Stardom in Indian Cricket

After his match-winning spells in major tournaments, Siraj has become a key bowler for Team India.

Follow Us

11. Fans Dig Up Mahira’s Old Cricket References

11/20
11. Fans Dig Up Mahira’s Old Cricket References

Social media sleuths found instances where Mahira praised cricket and the Indian team, adding to the speculation.

Follow Us

12. Bollywood-Cricket Romance a Familiar Tale

12/20
12. Bollywood-Cricket Romance a Familiar Tale

From Anushka-Virat to Athiya-KL Rahul, Bollywood and cricket romances have always intrigued fans, and this one is no different.

Follow Us

13. Siraj’s Reserved Personality in the Spotlight

13/20
13. Siraj’s Reserved Personality in the Spotlight

Known for being media-shy, Siraj’s rumoured link-up with Mahira has pushed him into the entertainment gossip circuit.

Follow Us

14. Mahira’s Paparazzi Moments Go Viral

14/20
14. Mahira’s Paparazzi Moments Go Viral

Every public appearance of Mahira post the dating rumours has been met with curious reporters trying to get a reaction.

Follow Us

15. Siraj Spotted in Mumbai After the Rumors Surfaced

15/20
15. Siraj Spotted in Mumbai After the Rumors Surfaced

The fast bowler was recently seen in Mumbai, further fueling the buzz around his personal life.

Follow Us

16. Mahira’s Fans Defend Her Privacy

16/20
16. Mahira’s Fans Defend Her Privacy

While some fans speculate, others argue that Mahira deserves privacy regarding her personal relationships.

Follow Us

17. Siraj’s Teammates’ Reactions Are Awaited

17/20
17. Siraj’s Teammates’ Reactions Are Awaited

It remains to be seen whether Siraj’s teammates will comment or tease him about his rumoured relationship.

Follow Us

18. Will They Make It Official?

18/20
18. Will They Make It Official?

With all eyes on them, fans are eager to see if Siraj and Mahira will confirm or deny the rumours.

Follow Us

19. Mahira’s Next Big Project

19/20
19. Mahira’s Next Big Project

Despite all the attention, Mahira continues working on new projects in television and music videos.

Follow Us

20. Siraj Prepares for Matches

20/20
20. Siraj Prepares for Matches

Amidst personal speculation, Siraj remains focused on the upcoming series and his performance for Team India.

Follow Us
Mohammed SirajMohammed Siraj girlfriendMohammed Siraj new girlfriendmahira sharmaMohammed Siraj Mahira SharmaMohammed Siraj dating Mahira SharmaMahira Sharma BoyfriendMohammed Siraj relationshipMohammed Siraj love lifemohammed siraj latest newsMohammed Siraj Mahira Sharma datingMahira Sharma new boyfriendMohammed Siraj dating rumorsMohammed Siraj personal lifeMahira Sharma relationship newsMohammed Siraj Mahira Sharma romanceMohammed Siraj Mahira Sharma affairMohammed Siraj Mahira Sharma spottedMohammed Siraj Mahira Sharma viralMohammed Siraj girlfriend nameMohammed Siraj Mahira Sharma latest updateMohammed Siraj Mahira Sharma newsMohammed Siraj Mahira Sharma connectionMohammed Siraj love affairMohammed Siraj rumored girlfriendMahira Sharma love lifeMohammed Siraj social media buzzMohammed Siraj news todayMohammed Siraj dating lifeMohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma photos
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
New Releases This Weekend
From Crazxy To The Brutalist: 7 Unmissable New Releases This Weekend
camera icon7
title
Universal pension scheme
Modi Govt's Big Welfare Push: Universal Pension Coming Soon For All Indians; Check Eligibility, Benefits, Other Details
camera icon7
title
RBI
RBI's BIG Warning For Rs 500 Currency Notes - Is Your Note Counterfeit Or Real?
camera icon8
title
Openers With Most Runs In ODIs
From Rohit Sharma To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Openers With Most Runs In ODIs
camera icon7
title
Donald Trump
What Is Donald Trump's Gold Card Visa? How It Replaces the EB-5 Visa In US And Differs From Green Card – Check Benefits
NEWS ON ONE CLICK