Who Is Mohammed Siraj's New Rumored Girlfriend: All About TV Actress Mahira Sharma - In Pics
The cricketing world and Bollywood often intertwine, giving rise to exciting love stories. The latest buzz? Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is rumoured to be dating television actress Mahira Sharma. While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, their recent interactions have set social media abuzz. From paparazzi moments to cryptic social media exchanges, here are 20 key insights into their rumoured romance that fans just can’t ignore!
1. Cricket Meets Bollywood Once Again
The buzz around Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma’s rumoured relationship has ignited curiosity among fans, much like past Bollywood-cricket love stories.
2. Paparazzi Spot Mahira Blushing
Recently, Mahira was seen blushing when asked about her favourite cricketer, fueling speculation that there’s more to the story.
3. Social Media Interactions Spark Interest
Fans first noticed the duo exchanging likes and comments on Instagram, hinting at a potential connection.
4. Mahira’s Silence Speaks Volumes
When questioned about Siraj, Mahira neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, leaving fans guessing.
5. Siraj’s Focus on Cricket Amid Speculation
Despite the dating rumors, Mohammed Siraj continues to focus on his cricketing career, remaining silent on his personal life.
6. Mahira’s Past Relationships in the Spotlight
Before Siraj, Mahira was linked to Paras Chhabra, whom she met on Bigg Boss 13. Their breakup in 2023 ended a highly publicized relationship.
7. Mahira’s Mother Dismisses Dating Rumors
Mahira’s mother called the reports “completely false,” but fans believe otherwise due to Mahira’s recent public reactions.
8. Netizens Compare Them to Virat & Anushka
With the increasing chatter, fans have started comparing Siraj and Mahira to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
9. Mahira’s ‘Lehanga’ Song Crosses 1 Billion Views
Even before her link-up with Siraj, Mahira was already making waves, with her song ‘Lehanga’ amassing over 1 billion views on YouTube.
10. Siraj’s Growing Stardom in Indian Cricket
After his match-winning spells in major tournaments, Siraj has become a key bowler for Team India.
11. Fans Dig Up Mahira’s Old Cricket References
Social media sleuths found instances where Mahira praised cricket and the Indian team, adding to the speculation.
12. Bollywood-Cricket Romance a Familiar Tale
From Anushka-Virat to Athiya-KL Rahul, Bollywood and cricket romances have always intrigued fans, and this one is no different.
13. Siraj’s Reserved Personality in the Spotlight
Known for being media-shy, Siraj’s rumoured link-up with Mahira has pushed him into the entertainment gossip circuit.
14. Mahira’s Paparazzi Moments Go Viral
Every public appearance of Mahira post the dating rumours has been met with curious reporters trying to get a reaction.
15. Siraj Spotted in Mumbai After the Rumors Surfaced
The fast bowler was recently seen in Mumbai, further fueling the buzz around his personal life.
16. Mahira’s Fans Defend Her Privacy
While some fans speculate, others argue that Mahira deserves privacy regarding her personal relationships.
17. Siraj’s Teammates’ Reactions Are Awaited
It remains to be seen whether Siraj’s teammates will comment or tease him about his rumoured relationship.
18. Will They Make It Official?
With all eyes on them, fans are eager to see if Siraj and Mahira will confirm or deny the rumours.
19. Mahira’s Next Big Project
Despite all the attention, Mahira continues working on new projects in television and music videos.
20. Siraj Prepares for Matches
Amidst personal speculation, Siraj remains focused on the upcoming series and his performance for Team India.
