Navjot Singh Sidhu has launched his official YouTube channel, Navjot Sidhu Official, offering fans a candid glimpse into his personal life beyond politics and cricket. The creative force behind the channel is his daughter, Rabia Sidhu—a fashion graduate from Singapore and London—who now serves as the Creative Director. Known for her sharp aesthetic sense and storytelling skills, Rabia aims to shape engaging, inspirational content that resonates with both older fans and younger digital audiences. The channel promises a mix of personal stories, fitness insights, fashion, and motivational messages, marking a new digital chapter in Sidhu’s public journey.