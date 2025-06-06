Who Is Nikhil Sosale, Senior RCB Official Arrested Over Bengaluru Stampede Case?

8 / 9

According to the Bar and Bench report, Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing and Revenue Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge his arrest relating to the Bengaluru stampede.

Sosale has argued that the manner of his arrest was unlawful, arbitrary, and violative of his fundamental rights. He has sought orders from the Court declaring his arrest as illegal and for releasing him from custody.