Who Is Nitish Rana’s Wife, Saachi Marwah? Interior Designer, Govinda’s Niece, and Soon-to-Be Mother of Twins
Indian cricketer Nitish Rana and his wife, Saachi Marwah, recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting twins, delighting fans and fellow cricketers ahead of IPL 2025. Rana, who will represent Rajasthan Royals this season, received heartwarming wishes from his new franchise and teammates. Saachi, an award-winning interior designer and niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, has often supported Rana during IPL matches and trended earlier with her cryptic post after KKR released him. Their journey from a casual football meet to a star-studded Delhi wedding in 2019 highlights their inspiring love story, making them a celebrated modern power couple.
1. Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah Announce Pregnancy With Twins
Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah’s Instagram post confirmed they are expecting twins, calling it their “biggest project yet,” winning love from fans and fellow cricketers. Photo Credit: Instagram
2. Rajasthan Royals Welcomed The News With A Special Message
Rajasthan Royals congratulated the couple with a witty note—“Getting you two tiny pink shirts”—as the franchise gears up for IPL 2025. Photo Credit: Instagram
3. Saachi Marwah’s Cryptic KKR Post Went Viral Before Pregnancy Reveal
After Rana’s KKR exit, Saachi’s cryptic note—“Loyalty is expensive, not everyone can afford it”—went viral, sparking fan debates. Photo Credit: Instagram
4. Nitish Rana And Saachi Marwah’s Love Story Began On A Football Field
Their romance began at a football session, blossoming into love before their lavish Delhi wedding in 2019. Photo Credit: Instagram
5. Saachi Belongs To Bollywood’s Celebrity Family
Saachi Marwah is Govinda’s niece and Krushna Abhishek’s cousin, linking Rana to Bollywood’s glamour world. Photo Credit: Instagram
6. She Is An Award-Winning Interior Designer
Saachi co-founded Saachi and Navneet Design Studio, worked on Shubman Gill’s home, and built a net worth of ₹12 crores. Photo Credit: Instagram
7. The Couple’s 2019 Delhi Wedding Was A Star-Studded Affair
Their grand Delhi wedding was attended by cricketers and Bollywood celebrities, sealing their status as a power couple. Photo Credit: Instagram
8. Saachi Marwah Is A Constant Supporter During IPL Matches
Saachi is often seen in stadiums cheering for Rana, earning fan admiration during every IPL season. Photo Credit: Instagram
9. Nitish Rana’s IPL 2025 Journey Adds Extra Spotlight
From captaining KKR to joining Rajasthan Royals, Rana’s IPL career keeps him in the spotlight along with his personal milestones. Photo Credit: Instagram
10. Their Bond Defines A Modern Power Couple Dynamic
Together, Nitish and Saachi balance cricket stardom and entrepreneurial success, now stepping into parenthood with twins. Photo Credit: Instagram
