Who Is Nitish Rana’s Wife, Saachi Marwah? Interior Designer, Govinda’s Niece, and Soon-to-Be Mother of Twins

photoDetails

english

2954027

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana and his wife, Saachi Marwah, recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting twins, delighting fans and fellow cricketers ahead of IPL 2025. Rana, who will represent Rajasthan Royals this season, received heartwarming wishes from his new franchise and teammates. Saachi, an award-winning interior designer and niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, has often supported Rana during IPL matches and trended earlier with her cryptic post after KKR released him. Their journey from a casual football meet to a star-studded Delhi wedding in 2019 highlights their inspiring love story, making them a celebrated modern power couple.