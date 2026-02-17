Advertisement
Who is Payal Gaming? Viral Ishan Kishan video from IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026 sparks buzz

Payal Gaming, also known as Payal Dhare, is trending after being spotted congratulating Ishan Kishan following India’s win over Pakistan. The viral moment comes shortly after she addressed a deepfake MMS controversy, drawing attention to misinformation risks faced by women creators. A leading Indian gaming influencer and S8UL esports member, Payal represents the growing overlap between cricket fandom and the creator economy. Her presence at a high-profile match highlights how influencers amplify sports engagement among younger audiences. As cricket and digital culture converge, creator-driven storytelling is becoming a powerful force shaping fan interaction, online trends, and sports media reach.

Updated:Feb 17, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
1. From small-town beginnings to India’s top female gamer

1/11
1. From small-town beginnings to India’s top female gamer

Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, began streaming in 2019 and quickly rose within India’s esports ecosystem. Her approachable style helped expand gaming’s reach among mainstream audiences and young viewers. Photo Credit - X

2. YouTube growth mirrors India’s gaming boom

2/11
2. YouTube growth mirrors India’s gaming boom

Her channel gained rapid traction through GTA V, PUBG, and BGMI streams, crossing major subscriber milestones as mobile gaming exploded nationwide. She became one of the first Indian female gamers to surpass multi-million subscribers. Photo Credit - X

3. Representation milestone for women in gaming

3/11
3. Representation milestone for women in gaming

In a male-dominated esports landscape, Payal’s success helped normalize female participation in competitive gaming and streaming, encouraging brands and tournament organizers to invest in women creators and inclusive esports ecosystems. Photo Credit - X

4. Role within S8UL and creator-led esports culture

4/11
4. Role within S8UL and creator-led esports culture

Her association with S8UL strengthened the shift toward creator-driven esports entertainment, where personalities, live engagement, and community loyalty drive viewership as much as tournament results. Photo Credit - X

5. Viral MMS claims triggered online misinformation wave

5/11
5. Viral MMS claims triggered online misinformation wave

Her name trended after an alleged intimate video circulated online, with social media users linking her identity without verification, highlighting how viral misinformation can rapidly damage digital reputations. Photo Credit - X

6. Deepfake fears and legal response

6/11
6. Deepfake fears and legal response

Supporters and digital safety advocates suggested the clip may have been AI-generated. Payal clarified the claims publicly and pursued legal remedies, spotlighting rising deepfake misuse targeting women creators. Photo Credit - X

7. Viral post-match interaction with Ishan Kishan

7/11
7. Viral post-match interaction with Ishan Kishan

Following India’s victory over Pakistan, Payal shared a short clip congratulating Ishan Kishan on his match-winning performance, reinforcing how influencer presence amplifies cricket moments beyond traditional sports coverage. Photo Credit - X

8. Social media crossover between cricket and creators

8/11
8. Social media crossover between cricket and creators

Cricket remains India’s largest cultural stage, and influencer appearances during marquee matches increase reach among Gen Z audiences, strengthening fan engagement through reels, livestream reactions, and creator commentary. Photo Credit - X

9. Kishan’s knock anchored India’s dominant win

9/11
9. Kishan’s knock anchored India’s dominant win

India posted 175/7 before bowling Pakistan out for 114, securing a convincing victory. Kishan’s 77-run innings proved decisive in a high-pressure clash that dominated regional search trends and social media discussion. Photo Credit - X

10. Creator visibility reflects evolving sports media landscape

10/11
10. Creator visibility reflects evolving sports media landscape

The convergence of esports creators, influencers, and cricket events signals a shift in sports storytelling, where digital personalities shape fan narratives, brand engagement, and real-time online conversations. Photo Credit - X

11/11
