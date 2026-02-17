Who is Payal Gaming? Viral Ishan Kishan video from IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026 sparks buzz

photoDetails

Payal Gaming, also known as Payal Dhare, is trending after being spotted congratulating Ishan Kishan following India’s win over Pakistan. The viral moment comes shortly after she addressed a deepfake MMS controversy, drawing attention to misinformation risks faced by women creators. A leading Indian gaming influencer and S8UL esports member, Payal represents the growing overlap between cricket fandom and the creator economy. Her presence at a high-profile match highlights how influencers amplify sports engagement among younger audiences. As cricket and digital culture converge, creator-driven storytelling is becoming a powerful force shaping fan interaction, online trends, and sports media reach.