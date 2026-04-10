Who is Phil Salt’s girlfriend? Meet Abi McLaven, the woman behind his IPL rise

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Phil Salt’s girlfriend Abi McLaven has become a trending search topic during IPL 2026 as fan curiosity around the England cricketer’s personal life continues to grow. The couple, who went public in 2020, have maintained a private yet stable relationship while balancing professional commitments. Abi, a freelance virtual assistant and marketing professional, has built a career in digital services after graduating from Nottingham Trent University. With reports of the couple welcoming a child in 2025, interest has further surged. This article breaks down their relationship timeline, career details, and why Phil Salt’s personal life is dominating search trends right now.