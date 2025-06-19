Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918161https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-is-prithvi-shaw-s-new-girlfriend-meet-akriti-agarwal-actress-influencer-and-internet-sensation-2918161
NewsPhotosWho Is Prithvi Shaw’s New Girlfriend? Meet Akriti Agarwal – Actress, Influencer, And Internet Sensation
photoDetails

Who Is Prithvi Shaw’s New Girlfriend? Meet Akriti Agarwal – Actress, Influencer, And Internet Sensation

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as India’s cricketing prodigy, is now making headlines for his rumoured relationship with influencer-turned-actress Akriti Agarwal. After going unsold in IPL 2025 and facing a career slump, Shaw was recently spotted with Akriti in Mumbai, sparking dating rumors. The buzz intensified after he shared a birthday post for her with a heart emoji. Akriti, a rising digital star with 3.4M Instagram followers, is set to debut in the film Trimukha. With his past link to Nidhi Tapadia seemingly over, Shaw’s personal life is drawing more attention than his cricketing form, fueling online speculation and media interest.

 

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 05:37 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Prithvi Shaw Goes Viral With ‘Mystery Girl’ in Mumbai

1/20
1. Prithvi Shaw Goes Viral With ‘Mystery Girl’ in Mumbai

A video of Prithvi Shaw exiting a Mumbai restaurant with a girl sparked rumours—fans quickly identified her as influencer-actor Akriti Agarwal, igniting dating speculation across platforms.

Follow Us

2. Akriti Agarwal: Fashion Influencer Turned Actress

2/20
2. Akriti Agarwal: Fashion Influencer Turned Actress

With over 3.4 million Instagram followers, Akriti Agarwal is not just a social media star—she’s also set to debut in the upcoming movie Trimukha, boosting her celebrity buzz.

Follow Us

3. Matching Outfits Fuel Relationship Rumours

3/20
3. Matching Outfits Fuel Relationship Rumours

Both Prithvi and Akriti were spotted in matching black attire during the viral restaurant outing—an aesthetic alignment fans believe hints at a coordinated couple appearance.

Follow Us

4. Shaw Shares Akriti's Birthday Post With Heart Emoji

4/20
4. Shaw Shares Akriti's Birthday Post With Heart Emoji

Prithvi Shaw publicly wished Akriti on her birthday via Instagram, feeding her cake and sharing a heartfelt message—adding more weight to the growing dating confirmation theories.

Follow Us

5. From Lucknow to Limelight: Akriti’s Journey

5/20
5. From Lucknow to Limelight: Akriti’s Journey

Born in Lucknow, Akriti moved to Mumbai to pursue BMS at Nirmala Memorial College. Her digital fame began on Instagram and YouTube, where she now has over 70K YouTube subscribers.

Follow Us

6. Breakup With Nidhi Tapadia Clears the Deck

6/20
6. Breakup With Nidhi Tapadia Clears the Deck

Shaw was earlier linked to model Nidhi Tapadia, but emotional posts from her about heartbreak and betrayal suggest the relationship ended, making way for a fresh start with Akriti.

Follow Us

7. Once a Star, Now Unsold: Shaw’s IPL Setback

7/20
7. Once a Star, Now Unsold: Shaw’s IPL Setback

Despite setting a base price of ₹75 lakh, Shaw went unsold in IPL 2025, drawing attention to his cricketing struggles while fans dissect his off-field distractions.

Follow Us

8. Trolled and Targeted: Social Media Turns Ruthless

8/20
8. Trolled and Targeted: Social Media Turns Ruthless

From weight jokes to memes, Shaw has faced intense trolling amid his form dip. The Akriti affair has only added to the online circus, pushing his personal life under the microscope.

Follow Us

9. Cricket Career at Crossroads Amid Personal Spotlight

9/20
9. Cricket Career at Crossroads Amid Personal Spotlight

Once hailed as the next Tendulkar, Shaw's inconsistent form, injuries, and disciplinary issues have halted his rise. His romantic life now seems to overshadow his cricket stats.

Follow Us

10. From Debut Century to Dating Headlines: Shaw's Shift

10/20
10. From Debut Century to Dating Headlines: Shaw's Shift

After a dream Test debut century in 2018, Prithvi Shaw's career has seen a dip. Today, he’s making waves more for relationship updates than runs on the scoreboard.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Prithvi ShawPrithvi Shaw mystery girlPrithvi Shaw Akriti AgarwalPrithvi Shaw new girlfriendPrithvi Shaw dating newsAkriti Agarwal actressAkriti Agarwal influencerPrithvi Shaw relationship updatePrithvi Shaw girlfriend namePrithvi Shaw birthday postprithvi shaw instagram storyPrithvi Shaw IPL 2025 unsoldPrithvi Shaw dating rumourswho is Akriti AgarwalAkriti Agarwal Instagram followersAkriti Agarwal Trimukha moviePrithvi Shaw personal lifePrithvi Shaw love lifePrithvi Shaw latest newsPrithvi Shaw spotted with girlPrithvi Shaw girlfriend photoPrithvi Shaw and Akriti videoNidhi Tapadia breakupAkriti Agarwal YouTube channelPrithvi Shaw dating AkritiPrithvi Shaw love storyAkriti Agarwal Prithvi Shaw viralPrithvi Shaw Akriti couple photoIndian cricketers dating influencersPrithvi Shaw controversy 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon19
title
monsoon insect control
How To Keep Insects Away From Your Home This Monsoon? Check Genius Hacks
camera icon8
title
Joe Root Test runs
Joe Root Eyes Test Greatness: 373 Runs Shy Of Surpassing Ponting, Kallis & Dravid; Can He Challenge Sachin’s Record Next?
camera icon10
title
Most T20 centuries by captain
10 Players With Most T20 Centuries As Captain: Babar Azam & Michael Klinger Top List, Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
camera icon5
title
Electricity
How To Reduce Electricity Bill: THESE Home Appliances Are Responsible For Increased Power Bills - Tips To Limit Unit Consumption Revealed
NEWS ON ONE CLICK