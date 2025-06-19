Who Is Prithvi Shaw’s New Girlfriend? Meet Akriti Agarwal – Actress, Influencer, And Internet Sensation
Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as India’s cricketing prodigy, is now making headlines for his rumoured relationship with influencer-turned-actress Akriti Agarwal. After going unsold in IPL 2025 and facing a career slump, Shaw was recently spotted with Akriti in Mumbai, sparking dating rumors. The buzz intensified after he shared a birthday post for her with a heart emoji. Akriti, a rising digital star with 3.4M Instagram followers, is set to debut in the film Trimukha. With his past link to Nidhi Tapadia seemingly over, Shaw’s personal life is drawing more attention than his cricketing form, fueling online speculation and media interest.
1. Prithvi Shaw Goes Viral With ‘Mystery Girl’ in Mumbai
A video of Prithvi Shaw exiting a Mumbai restaurant with a girl sparked rumours—fans quickly identified her as influencer-actor Akriti Agarwal, igniting dating speculation across platforms.
2. Akriti Agarwal: Fashion Influencer Turned Actress
With over 3.4 million Instagram followers, Akriti Agarwal is not just a social media star—she’s also set to debut in the upcoming movie Trimukha, boosting her celebrity buzz.
3. Matching Outfits Fuel Relationship Rumours
Both Prithvi and Akriti were spotted in matching black attire during the viral restaurant outing—an aesthetic alignment fans believe hints at a coordinated couple appearance.
4. Shaw Shares Akriti's Birthday Post With Heart Emoji
Prithvi Shaw publicly wished Akriti on her birthday via Instagram, feeding her cake and sharing a heartfelt message—adding more weight to the growing dating confirmation theories.
5. From Lucknow to Limelight: Akriti’s Journey
Born in Lucknow, Akriti moved to Mumbai to pursue BMS at Nirmala Memorial College. Her digital fame began on Instagram and YouTube, where she now has over 70K YouTube subscribers.
6. Breakup With Nidhi Tapadia Clears the Deck
Shaw was earlier linked to model Nidhi Tapadia, but emotional posts from her about heartbreak and betrayal suggest the relationship ended, making way for a fresh start with Akriti.
7. Once a Star, Now Unsold: Shaw’s IPL Setback
Despite setting a base price of ₹75 lakh, Shaw went unsold in IPL 2025, drawing attention to his cricketing struggles while fans dissect his off-field distractions.
8. Trolled and Targeted: Social Media Turns Ruthless
From weight jokes to memes, Shaw has faced intense trolling amid his form dip. The Akriti affair has only added to the online circus, pushing his personal life under the microscope.
9. Cricket Career at Crossroads Amid Personal Spotlight
Once hailed as the next Tendulkar, Shaw's inconsistent form, injuries, and disciplinary issues have halted his rise. His romantic life now seems to overshadow his cricket stats.
10. From Debut Century to Dating Headlines: Shaw's Shift
After a dream Test debut century in 2018, Prithvi Shaw's career has seen a dip. Today, he’s making waves more for relationship updates than runs on the scoreboard.
