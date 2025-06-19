Who Is Prithvi Shaw’s New Girlfriend? Meet Akriti Agarwal – Actress, Influencer, And Internet Sensation

photoDetails

english

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as India’s cricketing prodigy, is now making headlines for his rumoured relationship with influencer-turned-actress Akriti Agarwal. After going unsold in IPL 2025 and facing a career slump, Shaw was recently spotted with Akriti in Mumbai, sparking dating rumors. The buzz intensified after he shared a birthday post for her with a heart emoji. Akriti, a rising digital star with 3.4M Instagram followers, is set to debut in the film Trimukha. With his past link to Nidhi Tapadia seemingly over, Shaw’s personal life is drawing more attention than his cricketing form, fueling online speculation and media interest.