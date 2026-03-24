Who is Rabia Sidhu? Everything to know about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter

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Rabia Sidhu, daughter of Navjot Singh Sidhu, is gaining attention in 2026 after the politician announced his property division. A globally trained fashion designer, Rabia studied at Istituto Marangoni in London and Lasalle College in Singapore. She currently manages Sidhu’s YouTube channel and digital brand, focusing on storytelling and fitness content. With a growing Instagram presence and occasional political appearances, she represents a new-age blend of fashion, media, and political influence. Her rising profile reflects how next-generation political families are leveraging digital platforms, personal branding, and global education to expand their public reach beyond traditional politics.