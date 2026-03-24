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NewsPhotosWho is Rabia Sidhu? Everything to know about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter
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Who is Rabia Sidhu? Everything to know about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter

Rabia Sidhu, daughter of Navjot Singh Sidhu, is gaining attention in 2026 after the politician announced his property division. A globally trained fashion designer, Rabia studied at Istituto Marangoni in London and Lasalle College in Singapore. She currently manages Sidhu’s YouTube channel and digital brand, focusing on storytelling and fitness content. With a growing Instagram presence and occasional political appearances, she represents a new-age blend of fashion, media, and political influence. Her rising profile reflects how next-generation political families are leveraging digital platforms, personal branding, and global education to expand their public reach beyond traditional politics.

Updated:Mar 24, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
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1. Rabia Sidhu is a fashion designer with global training

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1. Rabia Sidhu is a fashion designer with global training

Rabia Sidhu has trained professionally in fashion design, combining creative aesthetics with digital storytelling, positioning herself among emerging Indian designers with international exposure and a strong personal brand presence. Photo Credit - X

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2. She is the creative director of Navjot Sidhu’s digital brand

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2. She is the creative director of Navjot Sidhu’s digital brand

As of 2026, Rabia leads content strategy for her father’s YouTube platform “Navjot Sidhu Official,” focusing on motivational content, fitness insights, and storytelling instead of conventional political messaging. Photo Credit - X

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3. Studied at Istituto Marangoni, London

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3. Studied at Istituto Marangoni, London

Rabia completed her master’s degree from Istituto Marangoni, one of the world’s top fashion institutes, giving her exposure to global fashion trends and luxury branding frameworks. Photo Credit - X

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4. Undergraduate degree from Lasalle College of the Arts

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4. Undergraduate degree from Lasalle College of the Arts

She pursued her undergraduate studies at Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore, strengthening her foundation in design, creativity, and visual communication techniques. Photo Credit - X

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5. Actively campaigned for her father in Amritsar

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5. Actively campaigned for her father in Amritsar

Rabia has occasionally stepped into the political arena, campaigning for Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar, where her confident public speaking and composed presence attracted media attention. Photo Credit - X

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6. Represents a modern political-family image

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6. Represents a modern political-family image

Unlike traditional political heirs, Rabia blends fashion, media, and digital influence, reflecting how next-generation political families are reshaping public engagement through content and personal branding strategies. Photo Credit - X

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7. Property inheritance announcement put her in spotlight

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7. Property inheritance announcement put her in spotlight

In March 2026, Navjot Singh Sidhu revealed Rabia will inherit his self-built Amritsar residence, a decision framed around transparency and “honest earnings,” driving significant online searches about her identity. Photo Credit - X

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8. Connection to Sidhu’s digital and TV comeback

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8. Connection to Sidhu’s digital and TV comeback

Her growing visibility aligns with Sidhu’s return to The Great Indian Kapil Show and his expanding YouTube presence, both of which are being shaped behind the scenes by Rabia. Photo Credit - X

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Rabia SidhuNavjot Singh Sidhu daughterRabia Sidhu ageRabia Sidhu education
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