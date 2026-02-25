Who is RJ Princy Parikh? Influencer received rape threats after viral David Miller reel during T20 World Cup 2026

photoDetails

RJ Princy Parikh is a Radio Mirchi host, poet, and digital influencer whose relatable shayari and youth-focused storytelling built a massive online following. She gained national attention after facing online harassment following a viral reel with cricketer David Miller during the 2026 T20 World Cup. Her journey from anonymous poetry sharing to award-winning influencer highlights the rise of India’s digital storytelling culture. The controversy has sparked debate around cyberbullying, influencer safety, and social media accountability. As online creators gain influence, her case underscores the urgent need for stronger protections and responsible digital behaviour in India’s rapidly expanding creator economy.