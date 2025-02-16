Who Is Romana Zahoor? Know All About Star Cricketer’s Wife, Their Love Story
Who Is Romana Zahoor?
Romana Zahoor comes from the Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. She is married to India’s star batter Sarfaraz Khan.
Sarfaraz Khan's First Meeting
Sarfaraz Khan met Romana for the first time in Delhi and fell in love with her.
How Sarfaraz Khan Met Romana Zahoor?
Star batter Sarfaraz Khan started knowing Romana Zahoor through his cousin sister. At that point in time, Romana was doing B.Sc in Mumbai.
Sarfaraz Khan And Romana Zahoor Love Story
After getting introduced by his sister, the duo started vibing well, and soon they started feeling for each other.
Sarfaraz Got Married To Romana
Back on August 6, 2023, Sarfaraz tied the knot with Romana Zahoor in an intimate celebration in Kashmir.
Sarfaraz Khan's Test Debut
Romana Zahoor has been standing like a pillar in Sarfaraz Khan's journey, giving him unconditional support. She was present when Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England.
Sarfaraz Hits Fifty
Sarfaraz smashed a fifty on his Test debut and the same was acknowledged by his father and wife, Romana, who were there in the stands.
Sarfaraz Khan And Romana Zahoor's Kid
Last year in October, Sarfaraz Khan and Romana Zahoor became parents to a baby boy.
