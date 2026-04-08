Who is Saachi Marwah? Inside Nitish Rana wife’s rise

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Saachi Marwah, wife of Indian cricketer Nitish Rana, is a Delhi-based interior designer and entrepreneur who gained massive attention during IPL 2025. Known for her luxury design firm and celebrity clientele, she has built a strong independent identity beyond cricket. Her viral social media post following Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders exit further boosted search interest. With a net worth estimated between ₹6–12 crore and connections to Bollywood through Govinda, Saachi represents a new-age power figure. As public curiosity grows around cricketers’ personal lives, her influence across design, lifestyle, and sports culture is expected to rise significantly.