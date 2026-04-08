Who is Saachi Marwah? Inside Nitish Rana wife’s rise
Saachi Marwah, wife of Indian cricketer Nitish Rana, is a Delhi-based interior designer and entrepreneur who gained massive attention during IPL 2025. Known for her luxury design firm and celebrity clientele, she has built a strong independent identity beyond cricket. Her viral social media post following Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders exit further boosted search interest. With a net worth estimated between ₹6–12 crore and connections to Bollywood through Govinda, Saachi represents a new-age power figure. As public curiosity grows around cricketers’ personal lives, her influence across design, lifestyle, and sports culture is expected to rise significantly.
1. Award-Winning Interior Designer With a Strong Identity
Saachi Marwah is not just known as Nitish Rana’s wife but as a respected interior designer with a distinct aesthetic that blends modern luxury with traditional Indian elements.
2. Co-Founder of a Successful Design Studio
She co-founded “Saachi and Navneet Design Studio” in 2016, which quickly gained traction among high-end clients, positioning her among emerging names in India’s luxury interior design industry.
3. Estimated Net Worth Between ₹6–12 Crore
Her growing business, premium clientele, and brand collaborations contribute to her estimated net worth, making “Saachi Marwah net worth” a trending search alongside her rising public profile.
4. Designed Homes for Celebrity Clients
She has worked with high-profile personalities, including Shubman Gill, strengthening her reputation as a go-to designer for celebrities seeking bespoke interiors.
5. Strong Bollywood Connection Through Family
Saachi is the niece of Govinda and cousin of Krushna Abhishek, linking her to the entertainment industry beyond her professional achievements.
6. Love Story That Began on a Football Field
Her relationship with Nitish Rana started during a casual football game in Delhi, evolving into a four-year relationship before the couple tied the knot in 2019.
7. Lavish Wedding in Delhi in 2019
The couple got married in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family, making “Nitish Rana wedding details” a frequently searched topic among cricket fans.
8. Became a Talking Point During IPL 2025
She grabbed headlines after posting a cryptic message about loyalty following Rana’s exit from Kolkata Knight Riders, sparking debates and boosting search interest significantly.
9. Mother of Twin Boys Born in 2025
Saachi and Nitish welcomed twin boys in June 2025, a milestone that further increased public curiosity around their personal life and family updates.
10. Represents the Modern Indian Power Couple
With a thriving career and strong public presence, Saachi and Nitish Rana reflect a modern dynamic where both partners maintain independent success while supporting each other publicly.
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