Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3035034https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-is-saachi-marwah-inside-nitish-rana-wife-s-rise-3035034
NewsPhotosWho is Saachi Marwah? Inside Nitish Rana wife’s rise
photoDetails

Who is Saachi Marwah? Inside Nitish Rana wife’s rise

Saachi Marwah, wife of Indian cricketer Nitish Rana, is a Delhi-based interior designer and entrepreneur who gained massive attention during IPL 2025. Known for her luxury design firm and celebrity clientele, she has built a strong independent identity beyond cricket. Her viral social media post following Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders exit further boosted search interest. With a net worth estimated between ₹6–12 crore and connections to Bollywood through Govinda, Saachi represents a new-age power figure. As public curiosity grows around cricketers’ personal lives, her influence across design, lifestyle, and sports culture is expected to rise significantly.

Updated:Apr 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Award-Winning Interior Designer With a Strong Identity

1/14
1. Award-Winning Interior Designer With a Strong Identity

Saachi Marwah is not just known as Nitish Rana’s wife but as a respected interior designer with a distinct aesthetic that blends modern luxury with traditional Indian elements.

Follow Us

2. Co-Founder of a Successful Design Studio

2/14
2. Co-Founder of a Successful Design Studio

She co-founded “Saachi and Navneet Design Studio” in 2016, which quickly gained traction among high-end clients, positioning her among emerging names in India’s luxury interior design industry.

Follow Us

3. Estimated Net Worth Between ₹6–12 Crore

3/14
3. Estimated Net Worth Between ₹6–12 Crore

Her growing business, premium clientele, and brand collaborations contribute to her estimated net worth, making “Saachi Marwah net worth” a trending search alongside her rising public profile.

Follow Us

4. Designed Homes for Celebrity Clients

4/14
4. Designed Homes for Celebrity Clients

She has worked with high-profile personalities, including Shubman Gill, strengthening her reputation as a go-to designer for celebrities seeking bespoke interiors.

Follow Us

5. Strong Bollywood Connection Through Family

5/14
5. Strong Bollywood Connection Through Family

Saachi is the niece of Govinda and cousin of Krushna Abhishek, linking her to the entertainment industry beyond her professional achievements.

Follow Us

6. Love Story That Began on a Football Field

6/14
6. Love Story That Began on a Football Field

Her relationship with Nitish Rana started during a casual football game in Delhi, evolving into a four-year relationship before the couple tied the knot in 2019.

Follow Us

7. Lavish Wedding in Delhi in 2019

7/14
7. Lavish Wedding in Delhi in 2019

The couple got married in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family, making “Nitish Rana wedding details” a frequently searched topic among cricket fans.

Follow Us

8. Became a Talking Point During IPL 2025

8/14
8. Became a Talking Point During IPL 2025

She grabbed headlines after posting a cryptic message about loyalty following Rana’s exit from Kolkata Knight Riders, sparking debates and boosting search interest significantly.

Follow Us

9. Mother of Twin Boys Born in 2025

9/14
9. Mother of Twin Boys Born in 2025

Saachi and Nitish welcomed twin boys in June 2025, a milestone that further increased public curiosity around their personal life and family updates.

Follow Us

10. Represents the Modern Indian Power Couple

10/14
10. Represents the Modern Indian Power Couple

With a thriving career and strong public presence, Saachi and Nitish Rana reflect a modern dynamic where both partners maintain independent success while supporting each other publicly.

Follow Us

11/14
Follow Us

12/14
Follow Us

13/14
Follow Us

14/14
Follow Us
IPL 2026Nitish RanaSaachi Marwahsaachi marwah ranaNitish Rana wife
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
 Love long Bike rides? Here are the seven must-take bike circuits in India
camera icon7
title
Statue of Unity
Ranked: Tallest statues in the world and their height in feet
camera icon7
title
World Health Day 2026
World Health Day 2026: From Arjun Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebs who promote healthier lifestyle
camera icon7
title
Jeetendra
Happy Birthday Jeetendra: A look at Bollywood’s 'Jumping Jack', his IMPRESSIVE net worth, iconic films and legacy
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026
Nashpreet Singh Kaur: IPL 2026’s viral presenter redefining cricket coverage