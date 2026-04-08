Who is Samreen Kaur? Actress linked to Arshdeep Singh goes viral during IPL 2026

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Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur dating rumours have gained traction during IPL 2026 after a viral Snapchat post showed the Punjab Kings pacer holding a mystery woman’s hand. Fans linked visual clues such as tattoos and accessories to the Punjabi actress, while her presence at multiple IPL matches intensified speculation. However, there is no official confirmation from either Arshdeep Singh or Samreen Kaur, and current claims remain based on social media theories. The story highlights how IPL-driven visibility amplifies celebrity gossip, blending cricket and entertainment narratives while keeping audiences engaged despite limited verified information.