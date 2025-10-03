Who Is Sana Mir? Pakistan's Ex-Captain Who Made A Controversial 'Azad Kashmir' Remark During ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir ignited a major controversy during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 by referring to player Natalia Pervaiz as being from “Azad Kashmir” while commentating Pakistan vs Bangladesh. The politically charged remark sparked outrage on social media, exposing Pakistan’s hypocrisy over mixing politics and sports. Fans and experts have called on the ICC to take action against Mir, raising questions about commentary neutrality at global tournaments. Mir later clarified her statement, emphasizing she highlighted the player’s journey from remote regions. This incident adds tension ahead of the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup clash in Colombo.
1. Sana Mir Sparks Controversy With ‘Azad Kashmir’ Comment
During Pakistan’s Women’s World Cup clash against Bangladesh, ex-captain Sana Mir referred to Natalia Pervaiz as being from “Azad Kashmir,” igniting social media outrage and calls for ICC action.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Pakistan’s Hypocrisy Exposed in Sports Politics
Mir’s remark highlights the ongoing tension as Pakistan has previously criticized India for mixing politics with cricket, underlining the double standards in international sports diplomacy.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Social Media Reacts Fiercely
The clip of Mir’s comment went viral instantly, with fans debating whether political references have any place in live cricket commentary at global tournaments.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. ICC Faces Pressure to Take Action
Cricket enthusiasts and analysts are urging the International Cricket Council to review Mir’s commentary and decide whether sanctions or removal from the commentary panel are necessary.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. India-Pakistan Tensions Spill Into Women’s Cricket
The controversy comes just three days before the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup match in Colombo, continuing the strained cricketing relations from the 2025 Asia Cup.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Mir Issues Public Clarification
Following backlash, Sana Mir clarified her intention on social media, explaining her commentary was meant to highlight the player’s journey, not to make political statements.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Natalia Pervaiz’s Journey Spotlighted
Mir highlighted that Pervaiz hails from Bandala, Bhimber District, and travels to Lahore for most of her cricket, showcasing the challenges faced by players from remote regions.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Sana Mir’s Legendary Career
Mir is one of Pakistan’s greatest female cricketers, with 120 WODIs, 106 WT20Is, and captaincy in 72 ODIs and 65 T20Is, earning her a place in the ICC Hall of Fame in 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Historic Achievements in Women’s Cricket
She led Pakistan to two consecutive Asian Games gold medals, became the first Pakistani woman to reach 100 WODIs and 100 T20Is, and played a pivotal role in growing women’s cricket nationally.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. ICC Hall of Fame Induction Marks a Milestone
Mir’s 2025 ICC Hall of Fame induction symbolizes her trailblazing role in women’s cricket, inspiring young female athletes in Pakistan and worldwide to pursue the sport fearlessly. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
