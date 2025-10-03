photoDetails

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir ignited a major controversy during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 by referring to player Natalia Pervaiz as being from “Azad Kashmir” while commentating Pakistan vs Bangladesh. The politically charged remark sparked outrage on social media, exposing Pakistan’s hypocrisy over mixing politics and sports. Fans and experts have called on the ICC to take action against Mir, raising questions about commentary neutrality at global tournaments. Mir later clarified her statement, emphasizing she highlighted the player’s journey from remote regions. This incident adds tension ahead of the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup clash in Colombo.