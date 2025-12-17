Advertisement
Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav's Son, 29, Who Battled Identity, Mental Struggles And Years In Domestic Cricket To Earn Historic IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Call-Up
Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav's Son, 29, Who Battled Identity, Mental Struggles And Years In Domestic Cricket To Earn Historic IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Call-Up

Sarthak Ranjan’s IPL 2026 selection by Kolkata Knight Riders is a story of resilience beyond headlines. Known as Pappu Yadav’s son, the 29-year-old Delhi batter battled mental health struggles, inconsistent domestic opportunities, and constant scrutiny. His revival through the Delhi Premier League transformed his career, earning him a Rs 30 lakh IPL deal. From age-group promise to late-blooming professional, Sarthak’s journey highlights persistence, mental toughness, and the power of second chances in Indian cricket.

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
1. More Than Pappu Yadav’s Son

1. More Than Pappu Yadav's Son

Known widely as Pappu Yadav’s son, Sarthak Ranjan spent years fighting labels. His IPL 2026 selection marks a shift from political identity to cricketing credibility.(Photo Credit - X)

2. A Late but Meaningful Breakthrough at 29

2. A Late but Meaningful Breakthrough at 29

At 29, Sarthak’s IPL debut challenges age stereotypes. His journey proves Indian domestic cricket rewards persistence, not just prodigies.(Photo Credit - X)

3. Delhi Premier League Changed Everything

3. Delhi Premier League Changed Everything

The Delhi Premier League became his turning point. Strong performances across two seasons helped IPL scouts finally notice his power hitting and improved consistency.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Numbers That Forced Attention

4. Numbers That Forced Attention

Scoring 449 runs in nine DPL matches with a century and four fifties, Sarthak Ranjan turned local dominance into a national talking point.(Photo Credit - X)

5. Mental Health Struggles Behind the Scenes

5. Mental Health Struggles Behind the Scenes

Self-doubt and pressure nearly ended his career. Seeking help and rebuilding mentally became as important as fixing technique, shaping a stronger cricketer.(Photo Credit - X)

6. Learning From the Best

6. Learning From the Best

Inspired by Virat Kohli’s intensity and Hardik Pandya’s fearlessness, Sarthak refined strike rotation, shot selection, and situational awareness.(Photo Credit - X)

7. From Age-Group Star to Domestic Survivor

7. From Age-Group Star to Domestic Survivor

Despite heavy age-group runs, his senior domestic numbers stayed modest. The gap taught him resilience and patience in India’s crowded cricket ecosystem.(Photo Credit - X)

8. KKR’s Quiet but Smart Investment

8. KKR's Quiet but Smart Investment

Picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 30 lakh, Sarthak fits KKR’s pattern of backing late bloomers with strong league form and hunger.(Photo Credit - X)

9. A Supportive Yet Heavy Surname

9. A Supportive Yet Heavy Surname

Pappu Yadav’s viral X post captured the emotion. The surname opened doors but also invited constant judgment, a burden Sarthak learned to accept.(Photo Credit - X)

10. IPL 2026 as Identity Reset

10. IPL 2026 as Identity Reset

Even a few IPL games could redefine his career. Training under KKR’s coaching group offers Sarthak a chance to finally be known for cricket alone.(Photo Credit - X)

