Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav’s Son, 29, Who Battled Identity, Mental Struggles And Years In Domestic Cricket To Earn Historic IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Call-Up
Sarthak Ranjan’s IPL 2026 selection by Kolkata Knight Riders is a story of resilience beyond headlines. Known as Pappu Yadav’s son, the 29-year-old Delhi batter battled mental health struggles, inconsistent domestic opportunities, and constant scrutiny. His revival through the Delhi Premier League transformed his career, earning him a Rs 30 lakh IPL deal. From age-group promise to late-blooming professional, Sarthak’s journey highlights persistence, mental toughness, and the power of second chances in Indian cricket.
1. More Than Pappu Yadav’s Son
Known widely as Pappu Yadav’s son, Sarthak Ranjan spent years fighting labels. His IPL 2026 selection marks a shift from political identity to cricketing credibility.(Photo Credit - X)
2. A Late but Meaningful Breakthrough at 29
At 29, Sarthak’s IPL debut challenges age stereotypes. His journey proves Indian domestic cricket rewards persistence, not just prodigies.(Photo Credit - X)
3. Delhi Premier League Changed Everything
The Delhi Premier League became his turning point. Strong performances across two seasons helped IPL scouts finally notice his power hitting and improved consistency.(Photo Credit - X)
4. Numbers That Forced Attention
Scoring 449 runs in nine DPL matches with a century and four fifties, Sarthak Ranjan turned local dominance into a national talking point.(Photo Credit - X)
5. Mental Health Struggles Behind the Scenes
Self-doubt and pressure nearly ended his career. Seeking help and rebuilding mentally became as important as fixing technique, shaping a stronger cricketer.(Photo Credit - X)
6. Learning From the Best
Inspired by Virat Kohli’s intensity and Hardik Pandya’s fearlessness, Sarthak refined strike rotation, shot selection, and situational awareness.(Photo Credit - X)
7. From Age-Group Star to Domestic Survivor
Despite heavy age-group runs, his senior domestic numbers stayed modest. The gap taught him resilience and patience in India’s crowded cricket ecosystem.(Photo Credit - X)
8. KKR’s Quiet but Smart Investment
Picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 30 lakh, Sarthak fits KKR’s pattern of backing late bloomers with strong league form and hunger.(Photo Credit - X)
9. A Supportive Yet Heavy Surname
Pappu Yadav’s viral X post captured the emotion. The surname opened doors but also invited constant judgment, a burden Sarthak learned to accept.(Photo Credit - X)
10. IPL 2026 as Identity Reset
Even a few IPL games could redefine his career. Training under KKR’s coaching group offers Sarthak a chance to finally be known for cricket alone.(Photo Credit - X)
Trending Photos