Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav’s Son, 29, Who Battled Identity, Mental Struggles And Years In Domestic Cricket To Earn Historic IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Call-Up

Sarthak Ranjan’s IPL 2026 selection by Kolkata Knight Riders is a story of resilience beyond headlines. Known as Pappu Yadav’s son, the 29-year-old Delhi batter battled mental health struggles, inconsistent domestic opportunities, and constant scrutiny. His revival through the Delhi Premier League transformed his career, earning him a Rs 30 lakh IPL deal. From age-group promise to late-blooming professional, Sarthak’s journey highlights persistence, mental toughness, and the power of second chances in Indian cricket.