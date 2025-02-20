photoDetails

english

2861378

Shubman Gill might be the cricketing star, but his sister, Shahneel Gill, is making waves in her own right. With a strong social media presence and an ever-growing fan following, Shahneel has become a recognizable figure among cricket enthusiasts. Whether she is cheering for her brother from the stands or sharing glimpses of her life on Instagram, she continues to attract attention. Her influence extends beyond just being Shubman’s sister—she is carving her own identity in the digital space.