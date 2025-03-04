Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2867054https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-is-shama-mohamed-the-congress-leader-who-called-rohit-sharma-fat-and-mediocre-in-pics-2867054
NewsPhotosWho Is Shama Mohamed? The Congress Leader Who Called Rohit Sharma 'Fat' And 'Mediocre' - In Pics Who Is Shama Mohamed? The Congress Leader Who Called Rohit Sharma 'Fat' And 'Mediocre' - In Pics
photoDetails

Who Is Shama Mohamed? The Congress Leader Who Called Rohit Sharma 'Fat' And 'Mediocre' - In Pics

A political firestorm erupted after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed made controversial remarks about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, calling him "fat" and a "mediocre captain." The now-deleted social media post ignited backlash from fans, politicians, and the cricketing community. As debates over body shaming, fitness standards, and sportsmanship continue, here are the 10 key takeaways from the controversy.

Updated:Mar 04, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shama Mohamed’s Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

1/10
1. Shama Mohamed’s Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called India’s cricket captain Rohit Sharma "fat" and a "mediocre captain" in a now-deleted post, triggering a social media storm.

Follow Us

2. Congress Party Quickly Distances Itself

2/10
2. Congress Party Quickly Distances Itself

The Congress party reprimanded Mohamed, stating that her views do not reflect the party’s stance. She was asked to delete the post and exercise greater caution in the future.

Follow Us

3. Mohamed Defends Her Statement on Fitness Grounds

3/10
3. Mohamed Defends Her Statement on Fitness Grounds

Despite backlash, Mohamed insisted she was commenting on an athlete’s fitness, not body-shaming, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peak physical condition in sports.

Follow Us

4. BCCI and Sports Minister Slam the Comments

4/10
4. BCCI and Sports Minister Slam the Comments

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia called the remarks "very unfortunate," while Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya labeled them "deeply shameful," urging political leaders to refrain from targeting athletes.

Follow Us

5. Former Cricketers and Politicians Join the Debate

5/10
5. Former Cricketers and Politicians Join the Debate

TMC MP Sougata Roy and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh criticized Mohamed’s comments, with Harbhajan emphasizing respect for players who have contributed immensely to Indian cricket.

Follow Us

6. Social Media Backlash and Heated Fan Reactions

6/10
6. Social Media Backlash and Heated Fan Reactions

Cricket fans took to social media, defending Rohit Sharma and condemning Mohamed’s remarks. Hashtags like #RespectRohit and #ShamaMohamed trended as the controversy gained traction.

Follow Us

7. Rohit Sharma’s Fitness and Leadership Under Scrutiny

7/10
7. Rohit Sharma’s Fitness and Leadership Under Scrutiny

The debate reignited discussions on Sharma’s fitness levels and leadership capabilities, drawing comparisons with previous captains like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid.

Follow Us

8. The "Fit India" Narrative and Political Tensions

8/10
8. The

Mohamed linked her statement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Fit India" campaign, arguing that sports figures should set an example, further fueling political tensions.

Follow Us

9. Congress Faces Internal Pressure to Clarify Stand

9/10
9. Congress Faces Internal Pressure to Clarify Stand

Congress MP Rajani Patil stated that the party does not endorse body shaming and would seek a response from Mohamed, highlighting internal differences on the issue.

Follow Us

10. Will This Controversy Impact the Champions Trophy Campaign?

10/10
10. Will This Controversy Impact the Champions Trophy Campaign?

With India set to face Australia in the semi-finals, questions arise about whether off-field distractions could impact team morale. However, Rohit Sharma remains focused on leading the squad.

Follow Us
Shama Mohamed controversyRohit SharmaShama Mohamed Rohit Sharma commentsCongress leader on Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma body shaming controversyRohit Sharma weight criticismRohit Sharma leadership criticismBCCI reacts to Rohit Sharma commentsSports Minister on Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma Champions Trophy controversyCongress statement on Shama MohamedIndian cricket captain fitness debateRohit Sharma social media backlashShama Mohamed deleted tweetRohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli fitnessRohit Sharma captaincy debateRohit Sharma fitness standardsIndian cricket controversy 2025Rohit Sharma vs past Indian captainsRohit Sharma fan reactionsShama Mohamed fitness remarksRohit Sharma body shaming debateIndian cricket news latestRohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025sports and politics controversyShama Mohamed Congress responseRohit Sharma weight loss debatecricket captain fitness expectationsShama Mohamed trending newsRohit Sharma cricket leadership
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
10 Signs Your Ex Still Loves You
10 Signs That Your Ex Is Still In Love With You
camera icon10
title
wildlife sanctuaries
9 Best Wildlife Destinations In India For An Ultimate Travel Experience
camera icon7
title
Railway
Bhutan To Get First-Ever Railway Link With India: Check Connecting Stations, Cost, Other Details
camera icon11
title
IND vs AUS playing xi
India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Vs Australia: Varun Chakravarthy Stays, Harshit Rana To Replace Kuldeep Yadav
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet ‘Next Elon Musk’, College Dropout Established Rs 637,726,379,400 AI Company, Became World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire, His Name Is...Check Net Worth
NEWS ON ONE CLICK