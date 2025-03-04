Who Is Shama Mohamed? The Congress Leader Who Called Rohit Sharma 'Fat' And 'Mediocre' - In Pics
A political firestorm erupted after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed made controversial remarks about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, calling him "fat" and a "mediocre captain." The now-deleted social media post ignited backlash from fans, politicians, and the cricketing community. As debates over body shaming, fitness standards, and sportsmanship continue, here are the 10 key takeaways from the controversy.
1. Shama Mohamed’s Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called India’s cricket captain Rohit Sharma "fat" and a "mediocre captain" in a now-deleted post, triggering a social media storm.
2. Congress Party Quickly Distances Itself
The Congress party reprimanded Mohamed, stating that her views do not reflect the party’s stance. She was asked to delete the post and exercise greater caution in the future.
3. Mohamed Defends Her Statement on Fitness Grounds
Despite backlash, Mohamed insisted she was commenting on an athlete’s fitness, not body-shaming, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peak physical condition in sports.
4. BCCI and Sports Minister Slam the Comments
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia called the remarks "very unfortunate," while Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya labeled them "deeply shameful," urging political leaders to refrain from targeting athletes.
5. Former Cricketers and Politicians Join the Debate
TMC MP Sougata Roy and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh criticized Mohamed’s comments, with Harbhajan emphasizing respect for players who have contributed immensely to Indian cricket.
6. Social Media Backlash and Heated Fan Reactions
Cricket fans took to social media, defending Rohit Sharma and condemning Mohamed’s remarks. Hashtags like #RespectRohit and #ShamaMohamed trended as the controversy gained traction.
7. Rohit Sharma’s Fitness and Leadership Under Scrutiny
The debate reignited discussions on Sharma’s fitness levels and leadership capabilities, drawing comparisons with previous captains like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid.
8. The "Fit India" Narrative and Political Tensions
Mohamed linked her statement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Fit India" campaign, arguing that sports figures should set an example, further fueling political tensions.
9. Congress Faces Internal Pressure to Clarify Stand
Congress MP Rajani Patil stated that the party does not endorse body shaming and would seek a response from Mohamed, highlighting internal differences on the issue.
10. Will This Controversy Impact the Champions Trophy Campaign?
With India set to face Australia in the semi-finals, questions arise about whether off-field distractions could impact team morale. However, Rohit Sharma remains focused on leading the squad.
