Who Is Shaniera Thompson? All You Need To Know About Australian Citizen Who Converted To Islam And Married Former Pakistan Cricketer
Who Is Shaniera Thompson? All You Need To Know About Australian Citizen Who Converted To Islam And Married Former Pakistan Cricketer

Shaniera Akram is a social worker by profession and back in 2019, she started working with The Fed Hollows Foundation’s global campaign. This foundation is intended to end avoidable blindness. 

Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
How Shaniera Met Wasim Akram

How Shaniera Met Wasim Akram

Shaniera Thompson who comes from Australia met former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram for the very first time in 2011 through mutual friends. After dating each other for nearly two years, the duo decided to marry each other on August 12, 2013, in an intimate ceremony.

Shaniera Is Australian Citizen

Shaniera Is Australian Citizen

After getting married to Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram converted to Islam. The Australian citizen Shaniera is 17 years younger than Wasim Akram and this was the former’s second marriage.

Who Is Shaniera Akram

Who Is Shaniera Akram

Wasim Akram Second Marriage

Wasim Akram Second Marriage

Wasim’s first wife Huma Mufti passed away due to illness in 2009. Wasim has a daughter with Shaniera named Aiyla, who was born in 2014. Shaniera Akram who was born in Melbourne, now settled in Pakistan to stay with her husband Wasim Akram.

Wasim Akram's Career

Wasim Akram's Career

Talking about Wasim Akram’s career, the legendary left-arm pacer has taken 414 wickets in 104 Test matches and 502 wickets in 356 One Day Internationals. He is still considered one of the best pacers that Pakistan has ever produced.

PAK vs ENG, 1992

PAK vs ENG, 1992

Akram played a vital role in Pakistan's historic victory over England on March 25, 1992, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Wasim Akram - The Commentator

Wasim Akram - The Commentator

Wasim Akram now works as one of the most famous commentators. He is one of the few trustworthy voices in the cricketing circuit.

7
7
7
8
7
