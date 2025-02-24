photoDetails

english

2863239

Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time, it’s not for his on-field heroics. During the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai, Dhawan was spotted with a mystery woman, setting social media abuzz with speculation. While fans are eager to know more about the woman seen alongside him, reports suggest she is Sophie Shine from Ireland. Is this just a casual friendship, or is there more to the story? Here are 10 key takeaways from this viral moment.