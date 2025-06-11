Who Is Shreyas Iyer’s Biggest Fan, Edin Rose? Actress Claims She’s Mentally Married To PBKS Captain - Know All About Her

photoDetails

Edin Rose, a Dubai-born actress known for her roles in Gandii Baat and Ravanasura, recently went viral after boldly confessing her love for cricketer Shreyas Iyer. In a candid interview, the Bigg Boss 18 fame revealed she is madly in love with the Punjab Kings skipper, even calling herself his wife “in her mind” and imagining a future with him and their kids. Edin praised Iyer for his looks and IPL 2025 performance, saying he has all the qualities she admires. Her confession has sparked massive buzz online, making her one of the most talked-about names in entertainment and sports.