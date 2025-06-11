Who Is Shreyas Iyer’s Biggest Fan, Edin Rose? Actress Claims She’s Mentally Married To PBKS Captain - Know All About Her
Edin Rose, a Dubai-born actress known for her roles in Gandii Baat and Ravanasura, recently went viral after boldly confessing her love for cricketer Shreyas Iyer. In a candid interview, the Bigg Boss 18 fame revealed she is madly in love with the Punjab Kings skipper, even calling herself his wife “in her mind” and imagining a future with him and their kids. Edin praised Iyer for his looks and IPL 2025 performance, saying he has all the qualities she admires. Her confession has sparked massive buzz online, making her one of the most talked-about names in entertainment and sports.
1. Edin Rose’s Viral Love Confession for Shreyas Iyer Breaks the Internet
In a recent interview, Edin Rose openly declared she’s madly in love with PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer—triggering a flurry of searches and social buzz around the duo.
2. “I’m Married to Him in My Mind,” Says Edin Rose About Shreyas Iyer
The actress confessed that in her imagination, she’s already married to the cricketer and even sees herself as the mother of his future children—a statement fans can’t stop replaying.
3. Who Is Edin Rose? Meet the Dubai-Born Actress Who’s Trending
Born in Dubai, Edin Rose moved to India to chase her acting dreams. Her rising popularity now rivals mainstream Bollywood celebs—thanks to her fearless personality and viral moments.
4. From Bigg Boss 18 to Headlines: Edin’s Journey to Fame
Her bold personality caught attention on Bigg Boss 18, where she locked horns with fellow contestants, becoming a trending topic and gaining massive Instagram traction.
5. Edin Rose Admits Watching Shreyas Iyer’s Innings Sparked Her Crush
She revealed that Shreyas Iyer’s explosive performances in IPL 2025 left her highly impressed—further deepening her admiration for the stylish right-handed batsman.
6. “Shreyas Is Tall, Handsome, Bearded”—Says Edin While Describing Ideal Man
Edin gushed about Iyer’s appearance, calling him the perfect blend of looks and charm—qualities that she believes make him stand out in the cricketing world.
7. Ravanasura & Gandii Baat Fame: Edin Rose’s Bold On-Screen Presence
Before her romantic revelation, Edin made waves with bold roles in Ravanasura and Gandii Baat, establishing herself as a rising star in the OTT and South film space.
8. Instagram Queen: Edin Rose’s Glamorous Feed Fuels Online Obsession
With a massive follower base, Edin's Instagram is filled with high-engagement reels, fashion photos, and now, viral clips of her Shreyas confession—driving her profile views sky-high.
9. Is It One-Sided? Fans Wonder About Shreyas Iyer’s Take on Edin’s Feelings
Though Edin has made her feelings public, Shreyas Iyer has not commented—sparking curiosity and trending Google searches like "Does Shreyas Iyer know Edin Rose?"
10. Love, Fame & Controversy: Why Edin Rose Is 2025’s Most Searched Starlet
With a dreamy confession, a Bigg Boss background, and a deep love for cricket, Edin Rose has become one of the most searched names linked to IPL 2025 and celebrity gossip columns.
Trending Photos