Mumbai Indians eliminated Gujarat Titans from IPL 2025 with a 20-run win in a high-stakes Eliminator at Mullanpur, but it was the emotional scenes involving Shubman Gill’s sister, Shahneel, that stole the spotlight. As GT’s chase crumbled despite Sai Sudharsan’s fighting 80, cameras captured Shahneel breaking down in tears in the stands, reflecting the heartbreak of countless fans. Gill’s early dismissal in the first over set the tone for GT’s struggles, and missed fielding chances further cost them. While MI celebrated a clinical performance led by Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, the emotional fallout made Shahneel Gill the face of GT’s agony.