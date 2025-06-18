Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Meet Palash Muchhal And Know Their Full Love Story
Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is in a long-term relationship with Bollywood music composer and director Palash Muchhal, brother of singer Palak Muchhal. The couple recently celebrated five years together, with Palash publicly expressing his love on her birthday. Their relationship began with a romantic proposal, and Palash is often seen supporting Smriti at her matches. While Smriti is a record-breaking cricketer and the most expensive WPL player, Palash has composed over 40 songs and directed multiple projects. Together, their combined net worth exceeds ₹70 crore, making them one of the most admired power couples in Indian sports and entertainment.
1. Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend Is Palash Muchhal, A Bollywood Music Prodigy
Smriti Mandhana is dating Palash Muchhal, a seasoned Bollywood music composer and filmmaker, known for hits like Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui and Party Toh Banti Hai.
2. The Couple Celebrated 5 Years of Togetherness in 2024
The cricket-music duo marked their fifth anniversary with a romantic cake-cutting, shared on Instagram with the hashtag #5, melting hearts across social media.
3. Smriti’s 28th Birthday Was a Starry Affair With Palash by Her Side
On July 18, 2024, Palash posted a heartfelt message, “You mean everything to me,” showing just how deep and public their love has grown.
4. Palash Is Not Just a Composer, He’s a Director and Actor Too
Palash has worked in films like Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey and directed Kaam Chalu Hai, proving he’s a multi-talented artist with a strong entertainment legacy.
5. He Proposed With a Song — Bollywood Style
Reports reveal Palash proposed to Smriti in front of his sister Palak, dedicating a custom romantic song—straight out of a Bollywood love story.
6. Palash Regularly Attends Smriti’s Matches and Cheers Her On
From cricket stadiums to cozy celebrations, Palash is often seen supporting Smriti, making their bond a blend of passion and partnership.
7. Their Combined Net Worth Crosses ₹70 Crore
Palash’s net worth ranges between ₹20–41 crore, while Smriti Mandhana, the highest-paid WPL player, is valued at ₹33.29 crore, making them a true power couple.
8. Smriti Mandhana Is a Record-Breaking Cricketer
She holds the record for most 50+ scores in Women’s T20Is and is praised for her consistent centuries, especially during India’s win over West Indies.
9. Social Media Fans Adore Their Off-Field Chemistry
With viral birthday posts and concert dedications, their Instagram-worthy love story continues to charm cricket and Bollywood fans alike.
10. Search for “Smriti Mandhana BF” Is Trending — Here’s Why
As Mandhana breaks records on the field, curiosity about her boyfriend Palash Muchhal's background continues to trend, fueling interest in their dreamy romance.
