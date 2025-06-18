Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Meet Palash Muchhal And Know Their Full Love Story

photoDetails

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is in a long-term relationship with Bollywood music composer and director Palash Muchhal, brother of singer Palak Muchhal. The couple recently celebrated five years together, with Palash publicly expressing his love on her birthday. Their relationship began with a romantic proposal, and Palash is often seen supporting Smriti at her matches. While Smriti is a record-breaking cricketer and the most expensive WPL player, Palash has composed over 40 songs and directed multiple projects. Together, their combined net worth exceeds ₹70 crore, making them one of the most admired power couples in Indian sports and entertainment.