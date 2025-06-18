Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2917587https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-is-smriti-mandhana-s-boyfriend-meet-palash-muchhal-and-know-their-full-love-story-2917587
NewsPhotosWho Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Meet Palash Muchhal And Know Their Full Love Story
photoDetails

Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Meet Palash Muchhal And Know Their Full Love Story

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is in a long-term relationship with Bollywood music composer and director Palash Muchhal, brother of singer Palak Muchhal. The couple recently celebrated five years together, with Palash publicly expressing his love on her birthday. Their relationship began with a romantic proposal, and Palash is often seen supporting Smriti at her matches. While Smriti is a record-breaking cricketer and the most expensive WPL player, Palash has composed over 40 songs and directed multiple projects. Together, their combined net worth exceeds ₹70 crore, making them one of the most admired power couples in Indian sports and entertainment.

Updated:Jun 18, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend Is Palash Muchhal, A Bollywood Music Prodigy

1/20
1. Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend Is Palash Muchhal, A Bollywood Music Prodigy

Smriti Mandhana is dating Palash Muchhal, a seasoned Bollywood music composer and filmmaker, known for hits like Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui and Party Toh Banti Hai.

Follow Us

2. The Couple Celebrated 5 Years of Togetherness in 2024

2/20
2. The Couple Celebrated 5 Years of Togetherness in 2024

The cricket-music duo marked their fifth anniversary with a romantic cake-cutting, shared on Instagram with the hashtag #5, melting hearts across social media.

Follow Us

3. Smriti’s 28th Birthday Was a Starry Affair With Palash by Her Side

3/20
3. Smriti’s 28th Birthday Was a Starry Affair With Palash by Her Side

On July 18, 2024, Palash posted a heartfelt message, “You mean everything to me,” showing just how deep and public their love has grown.

Follow Us

4. Palash Is Not Just a Composer, He’s a Director and Actor Too

4/20
4. Palash Is Not Just a Composer, He’s a Director and Actor Too

Palash has worked in films like Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey and directed Kaam Chalu Hai, proving he’s a multi-talented artist with a strong entertainment legacy.

Follow Us

5. He Proposed With a Song — Bollywood Style

5/20
5. He Proposed With a Song — Bollywood Style

Reports reveal Palash proposed to Smriti in front of his sister Palak, dedicating a custom romantic song—straight out of a Bollywood love story.

Follow Us

6. Palash Regularly Attends Smriti’s Matches and Cheers Her On

6/20
6. Palash Regularly Attends Smriti’s Matches and Cheers Her On

From cricket stadiums to cozy celebrations, Palash is often seen supporting Smriti, making their bond a blend of passion and partnership.

Follow Us

7. Their Combined Net Worth Crosses ₹70 Crore

7/20
7. Their Combined Net Worth Crosses ₹70 Crore

Palash’s net worth ranges between ₹20–41 crore, while Smriti Mandhana, the highest-paid WPL player, is valued at ₹33.29 crore, making them a true power couple.

Follow Us

8. Smriti Mandhana Is a Record-Breaking Cricketer

8/20
8. Smriti Mandhana Is a Record-Breaking Cricketer

She holds the record for most 50+ scores in Women’s T20Is and is praised for her consistent centuries, especially during India’s win over West Indies.

Follow Us

9. Social Media Fans Adore Their Off-Field Chemistry

9/20
9. Social Media Fans Adore Their Off-Field Chemistry

With viral birthday posts and concert dedications, their Instagram-worthy love story continues to charm cricket and Bollywood fans alike.

 

Follow Us

10. Search for “Smriti Mandhana BF” Is Trending — Here’s Why

10/20
10. Search for “Smriti Mandhana BF” Is Trending — Here’s Why

As Mandhana breaks records on the field, curiosity about her boyfriend Palash Muchhal's background continues to trend, fueling interest in their dreamy romance.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Smriti MandhanaSmriti Mandhana boyfriendWho is Smriti Mandhana datingSmriti Mandhana love storyPalash Muchhal biographyPalash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana relationshipSmriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal newsSmriti Mandhana personal lifeSmriti Mandhana relationship timelineSmriti Mandhana birthday 2024Smriti Mandhana Instagram post with boyfriendSmriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal net worthPalash Muchhal music composer profileBollywood composer dating cricketerSmriti Mandhana off-field lifeSmriti Mandhana dating historyPalash Muchhal proposal to Smriti MandhanaIndian women cricketers relationshipSmriti Mandhana Palak Muchhal connectionSmriti Mandhana engagement rumorsSmriti Mandhana WPL player salaryWho is Palash MuchhalPalash Muchhal movie listSmriti Mandhana viral photo with boyfriendPalash Muchhal love song for SmritiSmriti Mandhana cricket recordsTop WPL players 2024Most expensive WPL player 2024Smriti Mandhana cricket and personal lifeIndian celebrity spo
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
kapil sharma show 3 Cast Net Worth
The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Kapil Sharma To Archana Puran Singh, Check Out Their Whopping Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Not Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni ! THESE Three Indian Captains Have Won Test Series In England - In Pics
camera icon9
title
A hundred and a fifer same Test
A Hundred & A Fifer In The Same Test: Indian Legends Who Did It All!
camera icon10
title
places to visit near pune
10 Thrilling Quick Escapes Near Pune You Must Visit Once
camera icon8
title
7 Yoga Poses In 10 Minutes
7 Yoga Poses In 10 Minutes: Your Daily Wellness Fix
NEWS ON ONE CLICK