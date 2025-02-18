Advertisement
Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend, Palash Muchhal? Everything You Need to Know About RCB Captain's Relationship - In Pics

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has always been in the spotlight for her stylish batting and match-winning performances. However, when it comes to her personal life, she prefers to keep things low-key. Fans have often speculated about her relationship status, and reports suggest that she is dating Palash Muchhal, a talented music composer. While the couple keeps their romance private, here are 10 interesting things you should know about Smriti Mandhana’s boyfriend, Palash Muchhal.

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Who is Palash Muchhal?

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal is a well-known Indian music composer, singer, and director, recognized for his contributions to Bollywood.

His Musical Journey

His Musical Journey

Palash has composed songs for various Bollywood films and independent music projects, making a name for himself in the industry.

The Younger Brother of Palak Muchhal

The Younger Brother of Palak Muchhal

He is the younger brother of popular playback singer Palak Muchhal, known for her soulful Bollywood songs.

His Bollywood Debut

His Bollywood Debut

Palash started his Bollywood career at a young age and became one of the youngest composers in the industry.

Social Media Presence

Social Media Presence

He is quite active on social media, often sharing glimpses of his music projects, personal life, and moments with Smriti Mandhana.

How Smriti and Palash Met

How Smriti and Palash Met

While the couple keeps their relationship private, reports suggest they bonded over common interests in music and sports.

Supporting Smriti's Cricket Career

Supporting Smriti’s Cricket Career

Palash has been spotted cheering for Smriti during her matches, showcasing his support for her cricketing journey.

Their Low-Key Relationship

Their Low-Key Relationship

Unlike many celebrity couples, Smriti and Palash prefer to keep their relationship out of the limelight, avoiding unnecessary media attention.

Palash's Love for Cricket

Palash’s Love for Cricket

While he is a musician, Palash is also a cricket enthusiast, making his relationship with Smriti even more special.

Future Plans?

Future Plans?

Though the couple hasn’t spoken publicly about their future together, fans are excited to see where their journey leads.

