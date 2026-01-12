Who Is The Batsman To Get Dismissed In 90s Most Times? Check Top 10 List - From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli - In Pics

photoDetails

The 'Nervous Nineties' remains cricket's most cruel psychological barrier, a phenomenon where even the greatest legends falter just steps away from a century. With modern legends like Joe Root and Virat Kohli currently chasing historic milestones in 2026, the spotlight has returned to those who fell most frequently in this agonizing zone. Understanding batsman to get dismissed in 90s most times provides a fascinating look into the mental fortitude required at the elite level. It isn’t just about bad luck; it’s a high-stakes battle against pressure that separates the icons.