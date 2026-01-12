Who Is The Batsman To Get Dismissed In 90s Most Times? Check Top 10 List - From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli - In Pics
The 'Nervous Nineties' remains cricket's most cruel psychological barrier, a phenomenon where even the greatest legends falter just steps away from a century. With modern legends like Joe Root and Virat Kohli currently chasing historic milestones in 2026, the spotlight has returned to those who fell most frequently in this agonizing zone. Understanding batsman to get dismissed in 90s most times provides a fascinating look into the mental fortitude required at the elite level. It isn’t just about bad luck; it’s a high-stakes battle against pressure that separates the icons.
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 28 Dismissals
The "Master Blaster" holds the ultimate bittersweet record, falling in the 90s an incredible 28 times. His longevity and aggressive intent made him a frequent visitor to this high-pressure zone. Photo Credit - X
2. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 15 Dismissals
Known for his ice-cold composure, Williamson’s 15 dismissals prove that even the most technically sound players can succumb to the narrow margins of international cricket during critical innings. Photo Credit - X
3. AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 14 Dismissals
"Mr. 360" often lost his wicket in the 90s due to his high-risk, high-reward style, proving that flair can sometimes be a double-edged sword near a hundred. Photo Credit - X
4. Rahul Dravid (India) – 14 Dismissals
"The Wall" was a master of concentration, yet he was breached 14 times in the 90s, highlighting how the mental tax of long stays can eventually lead to lapses. Photo Credit - X
5. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 13 Dismissals
The Australian great’s aggressive pull shots occasionally led to his downfall in the 90s, showcasing how even the most dominant captains face intense pressure near triple figures. Photo Credit - X
6. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 13 Dismissals
Widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder, Kallis’s 13 dismissals in the 90s underscore the immense physical and mental exhaustion of contributing at the highest level with both bat and ball. Photo Credit - X
7. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) – 12 Dismissals
Pakistan’s legendary captain was often a victim of his own running between the wickets or sudden rushes of blood, falling just short of many well-deserved international centuries. Photo Credit - X
8. Virat Kohli (India) – 11 Dismissals
Despite being a "century machine," Kohli has faced the 90s heartbreak 11 times, often finding the fielder just as he looks to accelerate and dominate the bowling attack. Photo Credit - X
9. Matthew Hayden (Australia) – 11 Dismissals
The powerful opener’s 11 dismissals show that even the most intimidating batsmen can be reeled in by tactical field placements and the mounting pressure of a looming milestone. Photo Credit - X
10. Virender Sehwag (India) – 11 Dismissals
Sehwag’s "see ball, hit ball" philosophy remained unchanged in the 90s, leading to 11 dismissals as he famously refused to slow down or play for the individual milestone. Photo Credit - X
