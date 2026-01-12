Advertisement
Who Is The Batsman To Get Dismissed In 90s Most Times? Check Top 10 List - From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli - In Pics
Who Is The Batsman To Get Dismissed In 90s Most Times? Check Top 10 List - From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli - In Pics

The 'Nervous Nineties' remains cricket's most cruel psychological barrier, a phenomenon where even the greatest legends falter just steps away from a century. With modern legends like Joe Root and Virat Kohli currently chasing historic milestones in 2026, the spotlight has returned to those who fell most frequently in this agonizing zone. Understanding batsman to get dismissed in 90s most times provides a fascinating look into the mental fortitude required at the elite level. It isn’t just about bad luck; it’s a high-stakes battle against pressure that separates the icons.

Updated:Jan 12, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 28 Dismissals

1/11
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 28 Dismissals

The "Master Blaster" holds the ultimate bittersweet record, falling in the 90s an incredible 28 times. His longevity and aggressive intent made him a frequent visitor to this high-pressure zone.

2. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 15 Dismissals

2/11
2. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 15 Dismissals

Known for his ice-cold composure, Williamson's 15 dismissals prove that even the most technically sound players can succumb to the narrow margins of international cricket during critical innings.

3. AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 14 Dismissals

3/11
3. AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 14 Dismissals

"Mr. 360" often lost his wicket in the 90s due to his high-risk, high-reward style, proving that flair can sometimes be a double-edged sword near a hundred.

4. Rahul Dravid (India) – 14 Dismissals

4/11
4. Rahul Dravid (India) – 14 Dismissals

"The Wall" was a master of concentration, yet he was breached 14 times in the 90s, highlighting how the mental tax of long stays can eventually lead to lapses.

5. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 13 Dismissals

5/11
5. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 13 Dismissals

The Australian great's aggressive pull shots occasionally led to his downfall in the 90s, showcasing how even the most dominant captains face intense pressure near triple figures.

6. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 13 Dismissals

6/11
6. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 13 Dismissals

Widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder, Kallis's 13 dismissals in the 90s underscore the immense physical and mental exhaustion of contributing at the highest level with both bat and ball.

7. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) – 12 Dismissals

7/11
7. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) – 12 Dismissals

Pakistan's legendary captain was often a victim of his own running between the wickets or sudden rushes of blood, falling just short of many well-deserved international centuries.

8. Virat Kohli (India) – 11 Dismissals

8/11
8. Virat Kohli (India) – 11 Dismissals

Despite being a "century machine," Kohli has faced the 90s heartbreak 11 times, often finding the fielder just as he looks to accelerate and dominate the bowling attack.

9. Matthew Hayden (Australia) – 11 Dismissals

9/11
9. Matthew Hayden (Australia) – 11 Dismissals

The powerful opener's 11 dismissals show that even the most intimidating batsmen can be reeled in by tactical field placements and the mounting pressure of a looming milestone.

10. Virender Sehwag (India) – 11 Dismissals

10/11
10. Virender Sehwag (India) – 11 Dismissals

Sehwag's "see ball, hit ball" philosophy remained unchanged in the 90s, leading to 11 dismissals as he famously refused to slow down or play for the individual milestone.

11/11
