NewsPhotosWho Is the Fastest Indian Cricketer To Reach 4000 Runs In Test Cricket? It’s Not Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Or Sunil Gavaskar - He Is....
Who Is the Fastest Indian Cricketer To Reach 4000 Runs In Test Cricket? It’s Not Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Or Sunil Gavaskar - He Is....

Virender Sehwag holds the record for being the fastest Indian cricketer to reach 4000 runs in Test cricket, achieving the milestone in just 48 matches and 79 innings. Known for redefining the role of a Test opener with his aggressive style, Sehwag outpaced several Indian greats on this prestigious list.

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
Virender Sehwag Holds the Record

Virender Sehwag Holds the Record

Explosive Indian opener Virender Sehwag is the fastest Indian to reach 4000 runs in Test cricket, doing so in just 48 matches and 79 innings.

Surprising Names Miss the Top Spot

Surprising Names Miss the Top Spot

Despite their legendary status, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli all took longer to reach the milestone compared to Sehwag.

Sehwag’s Aggressive Batting Helped

Sehwag’s Aggressive Batting Helped

Sehwag’s fearless and aggressive approach as an opener allowed him to score runs quickly, making milestones like this possible in fewer matches.

Virat Kohli’s Pace

Virat Kohli’s Pace

Modern-day great Virat Kohli achieved the feat in 89 innings, slightly slower than his predecessors.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Effort

Sunil Gavaskar’s Effort

India’s first Test batting icon, Sunil Gavaskar, took 81 innings to reach the 4000-run mark 2 more than Sehwag.

Role as an Opener

Role as an Opener

Opening the innings, Sehwag often faced the new ball but still managed to maintain a staggering strike rate and consistency.

Influence on Modern Batting

Influence on Modern Batting

Sehwag revolutionized Test opening by bringing in an attacking mindset, influencing a generation of openers worldwide.

Consistency Despite Risk

Consistency Despite Risk

Despite his high-risk game, Sehwag maintained exceptional consistency, evidenced by multiple double and triple centuries.

Elite Company Globally

Elite Company Globally

Globally, Sehwag’s speed to 4000 runs places him among elite company, with only a few international stars reaching the mark quicker.

Legacy Beyond Numbers

Legacy Beyond Numbers

Sehwag’s impact goes beyond stats his fearless brand of cricket helped reshape India’s approach to Tests, especially overseas.

Virender Sehwagfastest to 4000 Test runsIndian cricket recordsSehwag Test statsSehwag vs KohliSachin Tendulkar Test milestonesSunil Gavaskar recordsaggressive Test openersIndian Test batting legendsCricket milestonesfastest 4000 runs in TestsSehwag batting styleSehwag achievements
