Who Is Vanshika? Meet Kuldeep Yadav's Childhood Friend Turned Fiancée From Lucknow - In Pics
Who Is Vanshika? Meet Kuldeep Yadav's Childhood Friend Turned Fiancée From Lucknow - In Pics

Vanshika, the soon-to-be wife of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, is a LIC professional from Shyam Nagar, Lucknow. Childhood friends-turned-lovers, she and Kuldeep recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2025, in Lucknow. Known for her private nature and grounded personality, Vanshika has remained away from the limelight while being a constant support in Kuldeep’s life. Her vibrant orange lehenga at the engagement went viral, and fans have been curious about her ever since. With their wedding postponed due to Kuldeep’s England tour, Vanshika has quietly captured the hearts of cricket fans across the country.

Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
1. Vanshika Is a Lucknow-Based LIC Professional

Born and raised in Shyam Nagar, Lucknow, Vanshika works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), maintaining a grounded and independent professional life away from the spotlight.

2. She and Kuldeep Share a Childhood Bond

Unlike many celebrity romances, Vanshika and Kuldeep’s story began in childhood. Their friendship, rooted in Kanpur, gradually evolved into a relationship built on trust and time.

3. She’s Not a Public Figure – And Fans Love That

Vanshika has no social media presence and rarely appears in public. Her private nature has sparked admiration from fans for staying authentic while supporting a high-profile partner.

4. A Constant Pillar in Kuldeep’s Journey

While Kuldeep conquered the cricketing world, Vanshika has been his steady support behind the scenes — her quiet strength often spoken about in close circles but rarely seen.

5. Her Engagement Look Has Become a Trending Topic

Vanshika stunned in a vibrant orange lehenga at the engagement ceremony, inspiring searches like “Vanshika engagement lehenga” and “cricketer wife fashion inspiration 2025.”

6. She’s Close to Kuldeep’s Inner Circle

Her strong bond with Kuldeep's family and friends was evident during the ceremony, which was attended by a select circle, including Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj.

7. She Values Simplicity Over Showbiz

The engagement was a modest, heartfelt celebration — reflecting Vanshika’s personality. Fans applauded the intimate vibe in contrast to big Bollywood-style weddings.

8. She’s Already a Fan-Favorite Cricket WAG

Despite being a newcomer to the cricket WAG circle, Vanshika is gaining popularity online for her simplicity, grace, and the real-life fairytale narrative with Kuldeep.

9. Her Relationship Stands the Test of Time

Years of knowing each other before dating sets Vanshika and Kuldeep apart. Their story offers fans a refreshing take on love — built slowly and sincerely, not overnight.

10. Wedding Postponed, But Spotlight Stays on Vanshika

With their wedding now expected later in 2025 due to Kuldeep’s England tour, fan anticipation grows—not just for the ceremony, but for Vanshika’s first appearance as his bride.

