Who Is Vanshika? Meet Kuldeep Yadav’s Childhood Friend Turned Fiancée From Lucknow - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2917140

Vanshika, the soon-to-be wife of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, is a LIC professional from Shyam Nagar, Lucknow. Childhood friends-turned-lovers, she and Kuldeep recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2025, in Lucknow. Known for her private nature and grounded personality, Vanshika has remained away from the limelight while being a constant support in Kuldeep’s life. Her vibrant orange lehenga at the engagement went viral, and fans have been curious about her ever since. With their wedding postponed due to Kuldeep’s England tour, Vanshika has quietly captured the hearts of cricket fans across the country.