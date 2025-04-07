Advertisement
Who Is Washington Sundar's Rumoured Girlfriend: All About Telugu Actress Varshini Sounderajan - In Pics

In the high-octane world of IPL 2025, few performances have sparked as much buzz as Washington Sundar’s match-winning knock for Gujarat Titans. But it’s not just his on-field brilliance making headlines. Off the field, Sundar is drawing attention for his alleged link-up with popular Telugu actress and TV anchor Varshini Sounderajan. The internet is on fire with fans asking: Is Washington Sundar dating Varshini? Who is she? What’s her background? Google searches for "Washington Sundar girlfriend" have surged, and images of Varshini are being widely shared across fan pages and forums. As one of the most talented all-rounders in Indian cricket, Washington has kept a low profile about his personal life—until now. With social media buzzing and speculation growing stronger by the day, it’s time to take a closer look at the woman who’s rumoured to be the cricketer’s girlfriend. From her National Award-winning debut to becoming one of the most loved faces on Telugu television, Varshini Sounderajan has carved her own path in the entertainment world. Here’s everything you need to know about her—in pictures.

Updated:Apr 07, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
1. Washington Sundar's IPL 2025 Knock Sets Social Media Ablaze

1/20
1. Washington Sundar's IPL 2025 Knock Sets Social Media Ablaze

Sundar's blistering 49 off 29 balls against SRH was a match-winning cameo that fans can't stop talking about. His calm under pressure and clean hitting drew instant comparisons with elite finishers.

2. Varshini Sounderajan – The Tollywood Starlet Everyone’s Googling

2/20
2. Varshini Sounderajan – The Tollywood Starlet Everyone’s Googling

As search queries spike for "Washington Sundar girlfriend name," Varshini Sounderajan's popularity has soared, with fans eager to know more about this rising Telugu cinema icon.

3. She Made Her Film Debut With a National Award-Winning Movie

3/20
3. She Made Her Film Debut With a National Award-Winning Movie

Varshini entered Tollywood through Chandamama Kathalu (2014), which bagged the National Award for Best Telugu Feature Film, instantly spotlighting her acting potential.

4. From Web Series to Blockbusters – She’s Done It All

4/20
4. From Web Series to Blockbusters – She’s Done It All

Known for her hit web series Pelli Gola, produced by Annapurna Studios, and films like Lovers and Malli Modalaindi, Varshini has proven her range across digital and big screens.

5. A Household Name on Telugu Television

5/20
5. A Household Name on Telugu Television

Varshini’s charm extended to TV as a host on shows like Dhee and Pataas 2, helping her build a loyal fanbase far beyond moviegoers.

6. She’s More Than Just a Pretty Face – She Holds a Tech Degree

6/20
6. She’s More Than Just a Pretty Face – She Holds a Tech Degree

Breaking stereotypes, Varshini graduated in Electronics from St. Joseph’s Degree College, Hyderabad, showcasing her academic depth alongside her screen success.

7. Featured as One of the ‘Most Desirable Women on Telugu TV’

7/20
7. Featured as One of the ‘Most Desirable Women on Telugu TV’

Varshini was ranked among the “Most Desirable Women on Television” by Hyderabad Times in 2017, a testament to her growing stardom and cultural influence.

8. Her Instagram Is a Fashionista’s Dream and a Fan Magnet

8/20
8. Her Instagram Is a Fashionista’s Dream and a Fan Magnet

With highly engaging photo shoots and fashion-forward content, her Instagram has become a visual hub for fans, further fueling curiosity about her rumored romance.

9. Washington and Varshini: A Low-Key Yet Talked-About Pair

9/20
9. Washington and Varshini: A Low-Key Yet Talked-About Pair

While neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, their subtle interactions and mutual admiration have kept fans and gossip columns buzzing.

10. Why Fans Think Varshini Is the Perfect Match for Sundar

10/20
10. Why Fans Think Varshini Is the Perfect Match for Sundar

Her grounded personality, educational background, and independent career make her an ideal match for Washington, who’s known for his composed and focused demeanor on and off the field.

