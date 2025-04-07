photoDetails

In the high-octane world of IPL 2025, few performances have sparked as much buzz as Washington Sundar’s match-winning knock for Gujarat Titans. But it’s not just his on-field brilliance making headlines. Off the field, Sundar is drawing attention for his alleged link-up with popular Telugu actress and TV anchor Varshini Sounderajan. The internet is on fire with fans asking: Is Washington Sundar dating Varshini? Who is she? What’s her background? Google searches for "Washington Sundar girlfriend" have surged, and images of Varshini are being widely shared across fan pages and forums. As one of the most talented all-rounders in Indian cricket, Washington has kept a low profile about his personal life—until now. With social media buzzing and speculation growing stronger by the day, it’s time to take a closer look at the woman who’s rumoured to be the cricketer’s girlfriend. From her National Award-winning debut to becoming one of the most loved faces on Telugu television, Varshini Sounderajan has carved her own path in the entertainment world. Here’s everything you need to know about her—in pictures.